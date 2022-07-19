Leonard Fournette Shows Up To Tampa Bay Bucs Mini-Camp 32 lbs Overweight

A season ago, Leonard Fournette walked into the building at 228 lbs. Looking forward to now, and Fournette just walked into the Bucs’ mandatory minicamp at 260 lbs. This has been a call for concern for some of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers front office and rightfully so. Gaining that much weight in an offseason is certainly interesting and not something that a running back necessarily should be doing.

Fournette finished the 2021 season with some impressive numbers. He had 180 rushing attempts for 812 yards and eight touchdowns. He also had 69 receptions for 454 yards. He combined for 10 touchdowns and was a major reason why the Buccaneers were one of the best teams in all of football once again a season ago.

Fournette weighed 228 last season😬 pic.twitter.com/ADKZelMErT — PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) July 18, 2022

Buccaneers Need Leonard Fournette This Season

Although the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did get Tom Brady back this offseason, they’re going to need Leonard Fournette to be one of the best running backs in football if they want to be the team that they’re expecting to be.

Tom Brady looked like he didn’t miss a step a season ago, throwing for 5,316 yards and 43 touchdowns. 5,316 yards was the most he’s ever thrown for in his career, but it would make sense if those numbers are a bit down this season. With him now being 44 years old and going to be 45 before the season starts, they need some other guys to step up as well.

Buccaneers Super Bowl Odds

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers currently have the second-best odds on more sportsbooks to win the Super Bowl in 2023. If Tom Brady can come out and do what he did a season ago and guys like Leonard Fournette, Mike Evans, and some of their other prolific offensive players can continue doing what they’ve done throughout the past few years, there’s a great chance that Brady is going to add to his collection of rings.

The Buccaneers had an interesting offseason this year, finding out that all-time great tight end Rob Gronkowski is not going to return. They have to feel happy that they were able to get Tom Brady back in pewter, but there are still some question marks in Tampa Bay.