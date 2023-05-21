UFC News and Rumors

‘Let’s run it July 8th and see if you really built like that’ Aljamain Sterling calls out Sean O’Malley

Garrett Kerman
UFC 273 Sterling Weigh In

The UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling is gearing up to take on the No. 1 contender Sean O’Malley. The UFC has tentatively announced that Sterling will defend his title against O’Malley at UFC 292 in Boston, Massachusetts. The bantamweight champion has said that he hasn’t signed any bout agreement yet due to nagging injuries stemming from his fight just a few weeks ago.

Sterling has since taken to Twitter to call out O’Malley but to fight a lot earlier than their scheduled fight day of August 19th.

It looks like the bantamweight champion is healthy and is looking to get the party started earlier than the UFC initially wanted. Meanwhile, O’Malley is taking his time to get ready for the biggest fight of his life. He decided to take the necessary time off after his upset win over Petr Yan as he knew he was guaranteed a title shot next.

When Sean O’Malley got word that Aljamain Sterling called him out, he of course had to respond and this is what he said to say:

It is needless to say that Sterling vs. O’Malley is not happening before their scheduled main event fight at UFC 292. O’Malley is cautiously approaching this fight the right way and he is making sure he is more than ready to take on the wrestling and grappling onslaught that he will need to survive against.

Sterling may still not be 100% heading into this fight but it seems like he is ready to put his hands on the “Suga Show”, retain his title and have his eyes set on being the next double champ in UFC history.

 

MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
Garrett Kerman

Garrett Kerman also goes by the name of The Fight Analyst. He is an analyst that covers all combat sports from MMA, to boxing, to even bare-knuckle.
Garrett Kerman

