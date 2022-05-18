NHL

Lightning Get Huge Game 1 Win Against Panthers, 4-1

Jon Conahan
We can expect some craziness to happen during this series between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers, as long as Florida bounces back after game 1.

The Lightning came away with a huge win in game 1 of this series, 4-1. They got contributions from multiple guys on the ice as nine guys finished with at least one point. Nikita Kucherov and Corey Perry both led the way for Tampa Bay, finishing with two points apiece.

Can The Lightning Beat The Panthers In The Second Round?

If the first game of this series is any indication, the Lightning have a legitimate chance of winning this series. With all the experience that this team has, they shouldn’t be looked at as the underdog, just like many are claiming them to be.

The Florida Panthers are certainly an incredible team. Florida finished the regular season with the most points in all of hockey, which makes it likely that they’ll be able to bounce back here in game 2 and even up the series before heading to Tampa Bay.

Lightning vs Panthers Odds to Win the Series

The Tampa Bay Lightning are currently the favorites to win the series. Considering that the Panthers were the best team in the regular season, getting them with plus odds could be a great bet.

If they can regroup in game 2 and come away with a win, they will be in a good position.

Below, we’ll break down the latest odds to win the series for the Panthers and Lightning from BetOnline, one of the best NHL betting sites.

NHL Playoff Odds Lightning Panthers BetOnline Free Play
Odds to Win the Series -140 +120 BetOnline logo

When Is Game 2 Between The Lightning And Panthers?

The highly anticipated game 2 between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Florida Panthers is going to take place on Friday at 7 EST. This is going to be one of the best games of the year, so get your popcorn ready and enjoy the show.

NHL
Jon Conahan

Jon is a current senior at Penn State University, majoring in journalism and minoring in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
