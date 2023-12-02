NHL News and Rumors

Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov named NHL first star of the month

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning

Tampa Bay Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov of Maykop, Russia has been named the National Hockey League First Star of the Month for December. It is the fourth time in his career he has received the honour. Kucherov was previously the NHL First Star of the Month in March of 2017, December of 2018, and February of 2019.

November Statistics

In 14 games, Kucherov had nine goals and 19 assists for 28 points. He was a +1 with four penalty minutes, 13 power-play points, 73 shots on goal, 11 hits, and three blocked shots.

Tied Lightning record for most points in a game

Kucherov’s most notable game came on November 24 in an 8-2 Lightning win over the Carolina Hurricanes. He had two goals and four assists for six points. The six points tied the Lightning franchise record for most points in a single game. The only other Lightning player to have six points in a game was defenseman Doug Crossman of Peterborough, Ontario, who had three goals and three assists in a 6-5 Lightning over the New York Islanders on November 7, 1992.

Five Point Game

In addition to the six-point game against Carolina, Kucherov also notched five points in a 6-4 Lightning win over the Ottawa Senators on November 4. He had one goal and four assists.

Kucherov’s 2023-24 NHL season

So far in 2023-24, Kucherov leads the NHL in points with 39 and 111 shots on goal. He has three more points than Vancouver Canucks center J.T. Miller of East Palestine, Ohio, who is second on the list with 36 points, and eight more shots than Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon of Halifax, Nova Scotia, who is second on the list with 103 shots. Kucherov has 15 goals and 24 assists. He is a -1 with eight penalty minutes, 19 power play points, one game-winning goal, nine blocked shots, 13 hits, 16 takeaways and 28 giveaways. Kucherov’s game-winning goal came on October 19 in a 4-3 Lightning win over the Vancouver Canucks. Kucherov scored from Nick Paul of Mississauga, Ontario and Brayden Point of Calgary, Alberta.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Tampa Bay Lightning
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
jarry

X reacts to Tristan Jarry becoming the 14th NHL goalie to score a goal

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 1 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Nikita Zadorov
Flames trade defenseman Nikita Zadorov to Canucks
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 1 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21913400_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks waive former Hart Trophy winner Corey Perry
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 29 2023
NHL News and Rumors
Patrick-Kane-Blackhawks-USATSI20056010
Red Wings sign Patrick Kane to 1-year deal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New Jersey Devils at Pittsburgh Penguins
Wild name John Hynes new head coach
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 28 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21628260_168396541_lowres-2
Blackhawks forward Taylor Hall out for the season
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 24 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21582803_168396541_lowres-2
Pavel Buchnevich key part of the Blues offensive production
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Nov 22 2023
More News
Arrow to top