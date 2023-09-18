NFL News and Rumors

Lights, Sound, Action: Twitter Reacts To NFL Happenings During Entertaining Week 2

Jeff Hawkins
Two overtime games and two big comebacks highlighted Sunday’s NFL action.

Twitter reacts to the sights, sounds, images and commentary on Week 2.

The NFL world held its collective breath, but the Dolphins QB was able to continue …

Classic Bill Belichick, part I, the double-teamer …

Classic Bill Belichick, part II, the flag spike …

Dolphins QB twinning …

It’s all about timing …

Just try to keep up with coach …

Rams rookie creating history …

No masking a winning attitude after securing the overtime victory on the road …

A slick defensive move by one of the NFL’s top talents …

Two young greats swappin’ numbers …

Sure, the Giants earned their first comeback of 21 points since 1949, but it was against the Cardinals, right? …

Still believe RBs aren’t worthy of top-10, first-round picks? …

Reasons why the Falcons are 2-0 …

An unexpected peacekeeper …

Who’s the favorite now? …

Well, come on, guys, let’s goooooooo, oops …

“I’m open … I’m open … you’re down” …

Star-studded stat …

Sad, but true. In the 1970s, this was considered an ordinary crossing pattern. Remember Jack Tatum? …

The Broncos went down buckin’ …

Afte the Broncos missed on the tie attempt, despite the missed PIM call …

Was anyone expecting this from the ex-North Carolina signal-caller, especially after trailing the Broncos 21-3 Sunday? …

Securing a new starting QB must be on top of New York Jets GM Joe Douglas’ shopping list …

Unbeaten ‘Boys …

At least the artist didn’t retire before finishing his job …

(Social media) trouble in a New York minute …

The ex-Trojans helped the Week 2 cause …

Twitter users proved to be head over heels over the NFL’s Week 2 entertainment value …

Jeff Hawkins is an award-winning sportswriter with more than four decades in the industry (print and digital media). A freelance writer/stay-at-home dad since 2008, Hawkins started his career with newspaper stints in Michigan, North Carolina, Florida, Upstate New York and Illinois, where he earned the 2004 APSE first-place award for column writing (under 40,000 circulation). As a beat writer, he covered NASCAR Winston Cup events at NHIS (1999-2003), the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks (2003-06) and the NFL's Carolina Panthers (2011-12 and 2023). Hawkins penned four youth sports books, including a Michael Jordan biography. Hawkins' main hobbies include mountain bike riding, 5k trail runs at the Whitewater Center in Charlotte, N.C., and live music.
