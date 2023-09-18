Two overtime games and two big comebacks highlighted Sunday’s NFL action.

Twitter reacts to the sights, sounds, images and commentary on Week 2.

The NFL world held its collective breath, but the Dolphins QB was able to continue …

Watch Tua’s ankle here, looks like he stepped on himself and it went awkwardly as he slipped. Hopefully he’s okay.pic.twitter.com/46dQOHulZYhttps://t.co/WedZHYhMt3 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2023

Classic Bill Belichick, part I, the double-teamer …

In honor of Chad Johnson (@ochocinco) ringing the bell at the Patriots Lighthouse today… here’s a video of Bill Belichick telling him he is going to double him all game long, just before the game 😂 Classic Belichick. 🐐 lmaopic.twitter.com/3Du2xBcyX9 — BrycenNFL 👑 (@BrycenNFL) September 17, 2023

Classic Bill Belichick, part II, the flag spike …

Bill Belichick with an all-time sassy challenge flag throw 🤣 📽️: @NFL pic.twitter.com/XPvPGFTIwx — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 18, 2023

Dolphins QB twinning …

The NBC broadcast says that Tua throws like Dan Marino.. pic.twitter.com/4IxmmSXR4Jhttps://t.co/ZKNmz1dXbf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2023

It’s all about timing …

Just try to keep up with coach …

The camera operator is no match for Mike McDaniels speed 😂 📽️: @NFL pic.twitter.com/f76IVkZaQG — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) September 18, 2023

Rams rookie creating history …

Puka Nacua is the 1st player in NFL history to have 10 receptions and 100 receiving yards in each of his first 2 career games. pic.twitter.com/85x3FBnFaP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 17, 2023

No masking a winning attitude after securing the overtime victory on the road …

The Seattle Seahawks are mocking Detroit Lions fans after the game… pic.twitter.com/QyL6YUMi8p — Woodward Sports Network (@woodwardsports) September 17, 2023

A slick defensive move by one of the NFL’s top talents …

NFL’s best defensive player, Micah Parsons pic.twitter.com/ytTVBhm7CF — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) September 17, 2023

Two young greats swappin’ numbers …

Sure, the Giants earned their first comeback of 21 points since 1949, but it was against the Cardinals, right? …

After being down 20 pts entering the 2nd half, the @Giants complete an unbelievable comeback, 31-28 😳 #NYGvsAZ pic.twitter.com/eh7hfKeNVv — NFL (@NFL) September 17, 2023

Still believe RBs aren’t worthy of top-10, first-round picks? …

Is Bijan Robinson the best running back in the NFL? pic.twitter.com/avlZUWPZvP — Dylan Powell (@PowellAnalytics) September 18, 2023

Reasons why the Falcons are 2-0 …

Some late post game thoughts: • Seems we are a second half team this year.

• Blitzes in the 4th we’re beautiful

• Arthur Smith second half playcalling was masterful

• Bijan already has a case for top 3 rb in the NFL

• Mack Hollins is a great wr2#DirtyBirds pic.twitter.com/408R8STSU0 — 𝙁𝙖𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙣𝙨 𝙈𝙪𝙨𝙚 (@ATLFalconsMuse) September 18, 2023

An unexpected peacekeeper …

Deebo Samuel was getting into it with a defender and a fan broke it up 🤣pic.twitter.com/C4t28EAjC4https://t.co/sFHKpdsM0N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

Who’s the favorite now? …

The Titans have won an NFL-high 23 games as an underdog since 2018 ⚔️ Mike Vrabel is nobody’s underdog 💪 pic.twitter.com/uu3EIKI73G — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) September 17, 2023

Well, come on, guys, let’s goooooooo, oops …

How the game went for the Packers pic.twitter.com/chGFqbfGnr — NFL Draft Diamonds (@DraftDiamonds) September 17, 2023

“I’m open … I’m open … you’re down” …

Justin Fields was sacked on this play pic.twitter.com/t39mJOxMEi — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) September 18, 2023

Star-studded stat …

Patrick Mahomes just had his 40th game with 300+ yards and 2+ passing TDs in his first 96 starts (playoffs included). That’s the most in the NFL during that span. To compare, Peyton Manning only had 15 and Tom Brady only had 12 wirh 300+ yards/2+ TDs in their first 96 starts. pic.twitter.com/rfrGKgFbWo — 🗣🎙‼️ (@LanceTHESPOKEN) September 17, 2023

Sad, but true. In the 1970s, this was considered an ordinary crossing pattern. Remember Jack Tatum? …

What a dirty hit by #Broncos S Kareem Jackson, who got ejected. TE Logan Thomas was the player hit here. Kareem Jackson is the same player who hit #Raiders WR Jakobi Meyers in the head last week, giving him a concussion pic.twitter.com/g8HLR3FIewhttps://t.co/sFHKpdsM0N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

The Broncos went down buckin’ …

WOOOW! HAIL MARY! TD!! WHAT IS GOING ON IN DENVER??pic.twitter.com/HHda2TPO8K — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

Afte the Broncos missed on the tie attempt, despite the missed PIM call …

The 2-point play was not good. Was this PI?pic.twitter.com/gn2q4I3sF0https://t.co/EkBynBZD94 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

Was anyone expecting this from the ex-North Carolina signal-caller, especially after trailing the Broncos 21-3 Sunday? …

Don’t look now but Sam Howell is 3-0 as an NFL starter pic.twitter.com/rG7d4isRhM — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) September 17, 2023

Securing a new starting QB must be on top of New York Jets GM Joe Douglas’ shopping list …

ANOTHER INT FOR ZACH WILSON. 3 Today, 4 on the season.pic.twitter.com/Nq1QBjVGG8https://t.co/qU8k0Q5Vmo — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 17, 2023

Unbeaten ‘Boys …

At least the artist didn’t retire before finishing his job …

(Social media) trouble in a New York minute …

Update: #Jets RB Breece Hall tweet-then-deleted a tweet with 4 football emojis 🏈, possibly referencing only getting 4 carries during the #Cowboys loss Things might be getting messy in New York…https://t.co/pa5QgXkXup pic.twitter.com/Qd5ALIknkT — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 18, 2023

The ex-Trojans helped the Week 2 cause …

USC NFL Week 2 Impact Players – Drake London: 6 receptions, 67 yards, 1 TD – Amon-Ra St. Brown: 6 receptions, 106 yards – Nelson Agholor: 5 receptions, 63 yards, game winning TD – Robert Woods: 6 receptions, 74 yards – Jordan Addison: 3 receptions, 72 yards, 1 TD -Michael… pic.twitter.com/ozpry9BKvl — Nico (@USC_Nico) September 17, 2023

Twitter users proved to be head over heels over the NFL’s Week 2 entertainment value …