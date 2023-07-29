Earlier this week, Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami played against Atlanta United in the League’s Cup. His start couldn’t have gone better; Messi scored two goals in the first 22 minutes. Despite turning around the Inter Miami franchise, Messi took time to show appreciation to his teammates.

After the win against Atlanta United, Messi gifted each player custom-made pink and black Beats by Dre headphones featuring the club’s badge. The gesture impressed teammates, and players like DeAndre Yedlin were spotted wearing the gift immediately.

Yedlin has said that Messi gave all his Inter Miami teammates beats headphones in the clubs colours to celebrate their first win together pic.twitter.com/Oqu4WBkek4 — MC (@CrewsMat10) July 26, 2023

Messi gifted the custom Inter Miami Beats by Dre headphones to his teammates following the Atlanta United win. He wanted to celebrate their first victory together as a team and gave everyone custom headphones.

Beats By Dre is a $3 billion company that sponsors some of the biggest NBA stars like LeBron James and James Harden.

James attended Messi’s first game at DRV PNK Stadium. After the game, Messi was spotted greeting James, and the two exchanged a hug to celebrate his win.

Yedlin was the first player to be spotted wearing the new headphones. In a post-game interview, he explained where he received the headphones from.

“That’s Messi. Messi offered the team. I don’t know if he bought them, but he gave everybody for his first game,” Yedlin said.

Will Brands Endorse Messi More After Inter Miami Deal?

Unlike other top soccer stars heading to Saudi Arabia for outrageous contracts, Messi went a different direction and signed with David Beckham’s Inter Miami.

Like Beckham, Messi decided late in his career to move on and come to the United States. Messi’s announcement broke the internet as fans couldn’t believe the legendary soccer player would be playing in the U.S.

As part of his deal, Messi was going to receive a revenue share for all MLS season passes sold after his debut.

If the end of his career resembles anything like David Beckham’s, the move to America may open more doors in the U.S. market. While Messi is already working with big brands like Adidas, Lay’s, Louis Vuitton, Pepsi, and more, his move to the U.S. may help propel him further in the American market. He’s already a household name, but after being seen gifting custom Beats by Dre, there’s a chance another deal might be in the works behind the scenes.

