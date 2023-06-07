Lionel Messi To Sign With MLS Club Inter Miami

One of the biggest soccer stars to ever grace the sport is heading to the United States. In arguably the biggest news in American soccer history, Lionel Messi will reportedly sign with Inter Miami CF of the MLS. The 35-year-old superstar announced his intentions to join Inter Miami on Wednesday with Mundo Deportivo and Sport.

Lionel Messi To Join MLS Club Inter Miami

Breaking: Lionel Messi says he’s going to play for Inter Miami, he told SPORT and Mundo Deportivo. pic.twitter.com/G6j0yNRaMr — ESPN (@espn) June 7, 2023

Messi’s MLS signing comes days after his decision to not renew his contract with Paris Saint-Germain.

Messi’s former team, FC Barcelona, was courting the Argentine star to rejoin the club. The Saudi Arabia club Al Hilal was also interested in Messi’s services, reportedly offering an unprecedented contract of $1.3 billion.

However, Messi ultimately decided to join Inter Miami of the MLS.

According to ESPN’s Jeff Carlisle, Messi was offered part ownership of Inter Miami. ESPN also reported that Messi receiving a cut of Apple TV’s MLS Season Pass for new subscribers played a factor in negotiations.

Messi’s decision to join Miami is the biggest MLS signing since David Beckham with the LA Galaxy in 2007. Beckam is a co-owner of Inter Miami, which went a long way in securing Messi.

Messi recently signed a deal with Apple TV+ to air a docuseries about his life on and off the field.

Lionel Messi Becomes Most Decorated Player To Join The MLS

Messi boasts an insane resume that is second to none. He is the most accomplished player to ever sign with the MLS.

Messi is a 7-time Ballon d’Or winner, the most all-time. Messi is Barcelona’s all-time leading goal scorer, with 672 goals in competition.

Messi owns the record for most International goals by a South American player with 102. He is Argentina’s leading goal scorer and holds the record for most appearances with the national team.

In 2022, Messi and Argentina won the FIFA World Cup, the country’s first since 1986.

