Lionel Messi is now the highest-paid athlete in the US after signing a $150 million contract with Inter Miami. Messi will make $50-$60 million annually and that number doesn’t include his revenue-sharing deals with Apple, Adidas, and Fanatics.

Lionel Messi is now the highest-paid athlete in the US, according to Kurt Badenhausen of Sportico.

Messi’s deal, which is set to reportedly pay him $50 to $60 million annually, includes his salary, signing bonus, and equity with the team. However, those figures do not factor in his revenue-sharing deals with Apple, Adidas, and Fanatics.

The two-and-a-half-year deal is worth a reported $150 and includes an option for 2026.

Messi is still under contract with PSG until June 30 but Inter Miami fans won’t have to wait long to see the Ballon d’Or winner in action. He is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21 at home in a Leagues Cup matchup against Liga MX team Cruz Azul at DRV PNK Stadium.

Inter Miami Ticket Prices Jump By Up To 1,000%

Getting tickets to see Messi in person might be more difficult and expensive for soccer fans in Miami.

Following the Messi signing, the demand for season tickets rose 10 times beyond what the team could fulfill. Meanwhile, on the secondary market, tickets have risen as much as 1,000 percent.

Inter Miami is expected to add 3,000 seats to its current stadium to help meet some of the demand before opening a new stadium, Miami Freedom Park, with Messi in the lineup by 2025.

The Messi effect has extended to the entire organization. Inter Miami ranked 10th in Sportico’s 2022 MLS team valuations at $585 million. However, that value is expected to rise near the top of the league and could exceed $1 billion by the time the stadium project moves forward.

Inter Miami Spending Spree Might Not Be Over

Inter Miami might not be done acquiring players to pair alongside the Argentinian soccer star.

According to MLS salary cap rules, Messi’s contract won’t actually deter Inter Miami from improving its roster. That’s because the MLS has a designated player rule, also known as the David Beckham Rule, that allows teams to sign up to three players to contracts that don’t count against the salary cap.

The MLS transfer window opens on June 30 and the team is expected to be aggressive, targeting players like Barcelona’s Sergio Busquets to join Messi in Miami.

