Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is an interesting guy.

He came out in his first press conference as the Lions head coach talking about players biting kneecaps.

The written quote doesn’t capture the levels here. Both kneecaps! pic.twitter.com/9RAUs7GOYr — Kevin Cole (@KevinCole___) January 21, 2021



Campbell is full of passion and love for the game, and as a former player, he often joins in on some of the on-the-field activities.

Because of all of this, he has invigorated the Detroit Lions after just two seasons, and he is only getting started.

The 2022 Lions finished the season 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs.

One of Campbell’s latest ideas to fire up the team and the fans was to have a live lion mascot on the sidelines on Sundays.

Campbell said that Lions’ owner Sheila Ford Hamp approved the idea, but the NFL nixed the plan.

THE NO FUN LEAGUE: Detroit #Lions head coach Dan Campbell said owner Sheila Ford Hamp was good with his idea to have a LIVE LION on the sideline, but the league office was not. “Sheila, she had no problem with it, but the league apparently frowns on those types of things”… pic.twitter.com/UhjcyWQjjj — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 1, 2023

Though it is a somewhat crazy idea, there is precedent.

Denver has a Bronco so it is not unheard of to have a live animal as a mascot.

It is a moot point because the Lions have more important things to prepare for.

They are going to be on NFL’s biggest stage on Thursday night, September 7 as they travel to Kansas City to take on the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs in the opening game of the 2023 season.

