Lions HC Dan Campbell Wanted Real Lion Mascot; NFL Said No

Wendi Oliveros
NFL: Detroit Lions Training Camp

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell is an interesting guy.

He came out in his first press conference as the Lions head coach talking about players biting kneecaps.


Campbell is full of passion and love for the game, and as a former player, he often joins in on some of the on-the-field activities.

Because of all of this, he has invigorated the Detroit Lions after just two seasons, and he is only getting started.

The 2022 Lions finished the season 9-8 and narrowly missed the playoffs.

One of Campbell’s latest ideas to fire up the team and the fans was to have a live lion mascot on the sidelines on Sundays.

Campbell said that Lions’ owner Sheila Ford Hamp approved the idea, but the NFL nixed the plan.

Though it is a somewhat crazy idea, there is precedent.

Denver has a Bronco so it is not unheard of to have a live animal as a mascot.

It is a moot point because the Lions have more important things to prepare for.

They are going to be on NFL’s biggest stage on Thursday night, September 7 as they travel to Kansas City to take on the Super Bowl Champion Chiefs in the opening game of the 2023 season.

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania.
