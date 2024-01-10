The 2024 NFL Playoffs are set to begin this weekend and ticket prices are already starting to get out of control.

The Detroit Lions will host the Los Angeles Rams on Wild Card Weekend but fans who want to attend the game will have to pay a premium for seats at Ford Field.

Lions-Rams Tickets Are the Most Expensive NFL Wildcard Game Ever

Not only will Saturday’s contest be the first that Detroit will host a home playoff game in 30 years, but the Lions will be up against former beloved quarterback Matthew Stafford. With the NFL scriptwriters working overtime, the hype for Detroit’s first playoff game since 2017 has reached unprecedented levels.

According to TickPick, the get-in price for the Lions-Rams Wildcard matchup currently sits at $587, making Lions’ playoff tickets 48 percent more expensive than the next-highest game this year. The Cowboys-Packers, which ranks as the second-most expensive game has a get-in price of $293.

The average Lions-Rams ticket price has also reached $765, setting a new record for the most expensive tickets ever on Wildcard Weekend.

A former No. 1 overall pick, Stafford spent his first 12 NFL seasons in Detroit and won a Super Bowl in his first season with the Rams after requesting a trade. Many Lions fans celebrated Stafford’s Super Bowl victory, as the former Lions’ quarterback finally got the recognition that he deserved while in Detroit.

Lions Own NFL’s Longest Postseason Losing Streak

Needless to say, Lions fans have been waiting a long time for a playoff victory.

A lot has changed since Detroit last won a playoff game in 1991. Since then, the franchise has dropped nine consecutive postseason games, including its most recent appearance in 2017.

Saturday’s contest will mark the first time that Detroit has been to the playoffs since Stafford left the franchise.

This weekend, all eyes will be on Lions’ QB Jared Goff, who came to Detroit in exchange for Stafford.

Like Stafford, Goff was a No. 1 overall pick for the Los Angeles Rams in 2016 and took the Rams to the Super Bowl in 2019. Goff owns a career 3-3 record in the NFL Playoffs with 1,300 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions in those contests.