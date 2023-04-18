LIV Golf will head to The Grange Golf Club in Adelaide, Australia this week for its fourth event of the season. Find the LIV Golf Adelaide purse, prize money, payouts, and winner’s share and find out how it compares to the PGA Tour event this week.

It’s the fourth LIV Golf event of the year as members head to Australia. As the field gears up for Adelaide, they’ll be competing for a share of a $25 million purse.

The LIV Golf payout follows a different purse structure than the PGA Tour.

In the individual competition, players will be playing for a standard $20 million purse. They will also compete in the team competition, which offers golfers a chance at an additional $5 million. Only the top three teams will take home a part of the $5 million purse.

With only 14 events scheduled in the year, LIV Golf has a standard purse of $25 million for every tournament.

Compared to the PGA Tour’s highest-paying event, LIV Golf purses offer 25 percent more prize money. This week’s LIV Golf Adelaide purse is also 191 percent bigger than the $8.6 million payout offered by the PGA Tour at the 2023 Zurich Classic.

LIV Golf Adelaide Purse Payout

Despite only having 14 events on the calendar, every LIV Golf event winner takes home a cool $4 million payout.

Of course, that’s in addition to the guaranteed salary that many golfers earned as part of their contract to join the Saudi-backed golf league. Without ever winning an event, players have been compensated millions of dollars to play in LIV Golf.

Yet, that hasn’t deterred the level of competition.

LIV Golf Adelaide’s winner will be taking home $4 million dollars and players can earn up to $4.75 million by winning both the individual and team competitions.

Unique to the golf league, there are no cuts meaning every player will also be taking home a part of the $20 million purse. With only 48 players competing in every event, the last-place winner still takes home $120,000.

Compared to the PGA Tour, the last person to make it past the cut finishes 65th and is only guaranteed $43,000 at an elevated event. That means players that earn the minimum payout will still earn 179 percent more in the LIV Golf League.

Check out the LIV Golf Adelaide payout below.

Position Prize 1 $4,000,000 2 $2,125,000 3 $1,500,000 4 $1,050,000 5 $975,000 6 $800,000 7 $675,000 8 $625,000 9 $580,000 10 $560,000 11 $540,000 12 $450,000 13 $360,000 14 $270,000 15 $250,000 16 $240,000 17 $232,000 18 $226,000 19 $220,000 20 $200,000 21 $180,000 22 $172,000 23 $170,000 24 $168,000 25 $166,000 26 $164,000 27 $162,000 28 $160,000 29 $158,000 30 $156,000 31 $154,000 32 $152,000 33 $150,000 34 $148,000 35 $146,000 36 $144,000 37 $142,000 38 $140,000 39 $138,000 40 $136,000 41 $134,000 42 $132,000 43 $130,000 44 $128,000 45 $126,000 46 $124,000 47 $122,000 48 $120,000

LIV Golf Adelaide Team Purse Payout

Even though players are competing in the individual competition, the field will also be simultaneously participating in a team-based competition.

The top three teams are paid out in every week and earn a share of an additional $5 million purse. The winner of the team event takes home $3,000,000, which is divided among the four members. By winning the team event, players guarantee themselves an additional $750,000 payout.

At LIV Golf Adelaide, the highest payout that a player can earn is $4.75 million, but to do so, they will need to win the individual and team events.

Check out the LIV Golf Adelaide team event purse.

Position Prize 1 $3,000,000 2 $1,500,000 3 $500,000

