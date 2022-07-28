LIV Golf Bedminster tees off on Friday July 29 at Donald Trump National in New Jersey.

While the LIV Golf field won’t be competing until the end of the week, the Invitational Series begins on Thursday with the LIV Golf Bedminster Pro-Am.

Dustin Johnson is considered the odds-on favorite to win the third LIV Golf event while Talor Gooch, Abraham Ancer, and Louis Oosthuizen are among the players with the best odds to win LIV Golf Bedminster this weekend.

The weather will provide perfect conditions for the third LIV Golf tournament this weekend. As usual, players will tee off for a three-round tournament at 2 p.m. EST using LIV Golf’s unique shotgun format.

To learn more about the LIV Golf Bedminster teams, tee times and weather forecast for this weekend, read on below.

LIV Golf Bedminster 2022 Teams

Before every LIV Golf tournament, the LIV Golf roster will be split up into teams to play for a $5 million purse.

While golfers still play for individual prize money, LIV Golf adds a different twist to the sport with team captains drafting their teams ahead of each tournament.

The Bedminster Invitational will feature teams like Phil Mickelson, Bernd, Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff and Justin Harding on the HY Flyers.

Meanwhile, Brooks Koepka teams up with his brother, Chase Koepka, Jason Kokrak, and Richard Bland.

Check out the table below for a breakdown of the Bedminster Invitational draft and what LIV Golf teams are playing together in New Jersey this weekend.

Team Name Roster Niblicks GC Hudson Swafford, Peter Uihlein, James Piot, Turk Pettit Fireballs GC Sergio Garcia, Abraham Ancer, Carlos Ortiz, Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra HY Flyers GC Phil Mickelson, Bernd Wiesberger, Matthew Wolff, Justin Harding Punch GC Wade Ormsby, Matt Jones, Travis Smyth, Jediah Morgan Smash GC Brooks Koepka, Jason Kokrak, Richard Bland, Chase Koepka Cleeks GC Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell, Laurie Canter, David Puig 4 Aces GC Dustin Johnson, Patrick Reed, Talor Gooch, Pat Perez Torque GC Hideto Tanhiara, Ryosuke Kinoshita, Yuki Inamori, Jinichiro Kozuma Majesticks GC Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter, Henrik Stenson, Sam Horsefield Crushers GC Bryson Dechambeau, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Shaun Norris Stingers GC Louis Oosthuizen, Charl Schwatzel, Branden Grace, Hennie Du Plessis Iron Heads GC Kevin NA, Sadom Kaewkanjana, Phachara Khongwatmai, Scott Vincent

LIV Golf Bedminster 2022 Tee Times

Unlike the PGA Tour, LIV Golf implements a shotgun format for tee times, meaning all players will tee off simultaneously at different holes.

For the 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster Invitational, all players in the field will tee off at 2 pm ET.

With a shotgun start format, LIV Golf Tournaments move faster through the rotation, making them more enjoyable for players and fans.

LIV Golf Bedminster 2022 Weather Forecast

The Bedminster Pro-Am begins on Thursday with some of the biggest celebrities like Charles Barkley, Lawrence Taylor, and former President Donald Trump taking the course in New Jersey.

The weather conditions will be perfect for golf with clear skies projected from Thursday through to Sunday.

The only difficulty players will face from mother nature will be the humidity at this time of year in New Jersey.

While some of the hotter days will reach 93 °F, the humidity will make some rounds feel like 100°F or more.

Check out the chart below for the complete 2022 LIV Golf Bedminster weather forecast.