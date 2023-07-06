Brooks Koepka, the captain of the Smash GC team in LIV Golf, is not happy with his teammate, Matthew Wolff. After Wolff withdrew from May’s event in Washington D.C. with an undisclosed injury and finished in 44th place last week in Spain, Koepka sounded off on his teammate in an interview with Sports Illustrated.

Brooks Koepka Not Happy With Matthew Wolff

“I've basically given up on him—a lot of talent, but I mean the talent's wasted.” – Brooks Koepka 👀https://t.co/wAbxIkflRI — SI Golf (@SI_Golf) July 6, 2023

Ahead of LIV Golf’s event in London this weekend, Koepka did not hold back in his interview with Sports Illustrated, accusing Wolff of “not giving any effort.”

“I mean, when you quit on your round, you give up and stuff like that, that’s not competing,” Koepka said. “I’m not a big fan of that. You don’t work hard. It’s very tough. It’s very tough to have even like a team dynamic when you’ve got one guy that won’t work, one guy is not going to give any effort, he’s going to quit on the course, break clubs, gets down, bad body language, it’s very tough. I’ve basically given up on him—a lot of talent, but I mean the talent’s wasted.”

Wolff got off to a promising start in 2023, finishing in the top-12 in the first three events, including a fifth-place finish in Orlando.

However, Wolff has finished 41st or worse in four of the last five events. Wolff’s last five finishes: 44th in Adelaide, 41st in Singapore, 34th in Tulsa, 49th (WD) in Washington D.C., and 44th in Andalucía.

Matthew Wolff Says He’s Here To Focus On Himself

Wolff’s future with the Smash GC is up in the air for next season. For now, Wolff remains focused on trying to play some “good golf.”

“I’m here, you know, trying to do what I can to play the best round of golf and that’s going to help the team,” Wolff told Sports Illustrated. “I’m just here to focus on myself and try to play some good golf and that’s what everyone’s really trying to do, because golf is trying to put the best score up, and then if that helps your team it’s great.”

The Sports Illustrated report states that when Wolff was asked if he wanted to be on another team, Wolff “stared shook his head, and walked off.”

LIV Golf players who finish in the top 24 are guaranteed a spot in LIV for next season. Wolff is currently 25th.

The LIV Golf Invitational London begins on July 7.

