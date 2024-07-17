Live Updates 2024 MLB All-Star Game

The 2024 Major League Baseball All-Star Game takes place on Tuesday in Texas. Here are live updates of the Midsummer Classic.

8:20 PM ET–Ketel Marte grounds out to first base…

8:21 PM ET–Shohei Ohtani walks…

8:24 PM ET–Trea Turner flies out to outfield…

8:25 PM ET–Bryce Harper doubles and advances Ohtani to third base…

8:28 PM ET–William Contreras grounds out to first base…

8:28 PM ET–National League has one single and one walk in the top of the first inning…

8:32 PM ET–Steven Kwan flies out to shallow outfield…

8:33 PM ET–Gunnar Henderson grounds out to Paul Skenes, the Pirates ace and first overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft…Skenes is the first rookie pitcher since Hideo Nomo to start an All-Star Game….

8:36 PM ET–Juan Soto walks…

8:36 PM ET–Aaron Judge grounds out to third on a fielder’s choice…

8:36 PM ET–Score after one inning is 0-0…

8:40 PM ET–Christian Yelich grounds out…

8:41 PM ET–Alec Bohm flies out to center field…

8:42 PM ET–Home run derby champion Teoscar Hernandez flies out to outfield…

8:43 PM ET–Score is 0-0 heading into bottom of the second…

8:46 PM ET–Alec Bohm runs hard into fence along third base line…

8:46 PM ET–Alvarez walks…

8:47 PM ET–Ramirez flies out to center field…

8:49 PM ET–Guerrero Jr. hits into fielder’s choice, Alvarez out at second…

8:49 PM ET–Adley Rutschman hits into fielder’s choice, Guerrero Jr. out at second…

8:49 PM ET–0-0 after two innings…

8:53 PM ET–Jurickson Profar lead off single…

8:54 PM ET–Ketel Marte reaches base on an error by Marcis Semien and advances Profar to second…

8:55 PM ET–Shohei Ohtani hits a three-run home run, scores Profar and Marte…3-0 National League…

8:55 PM ET–Trea Turner base hit…

8:56 PM ET–Bryce Harper hits into a double play…

8:58 PM ET–Tanner Houck of the Red Sox strikes out William Contreras to end the inning…3-0 National League heading into the bottom of the third inning…

9:01 PM ET–Marcus Semien base hit to right field…

9:03 PM ET–Logan Webb walks Steven Kwan and advances Semien to second…

9:04 PM ET–Gunnar Henderson grounds out to Harper…

9:05 PM ET–two-run base hit by Juan Soto and scores Semien and Kwan…Soto reaches second base on the throw…3-2 National League

9:05 PM ET–All five runs in the third inning have been brought in by the two biggest names that switched teams in the offseason…Soto and Ohtani…

9:07 PM ET–Aaron Judge grounds out to third base…

9:09 PM ET–American League ties the game at three on a RBI single by David Fry of the Guardians and scores Soto…

9:11 PM ET–Logan Webb strikes out Jose Ramirez…3-3 after three innings…

9:14 PM ET–MLB strikeout leader Garrett Crochet into pitch for the American League…

9:16 PM ET–Yelich grounds out….

9:16 PM ET–Alec Bohm base hit…

9:18 PM ET–Crochet strikes out Teoscar Hernandez…

9:20 PM ET–Profar grounds out to Henderson at shortstop…3-3 after three and a half innings…

9:25 PM ET–Guerrero Jr. grounds out to second base…

9:27 PM ET–Cubs ace Shota Imanga strikes out Adley Rutschman…

9:29 PM ET–Marcus Semien flies out to left field…3-3 after four innings…