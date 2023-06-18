Live Updates For Fourth Round Of 2023 United States Open

The fourth and final round of the 2023 United States Open takes place on Sunday from the Los Angeles Country Club. Here are the updates.

5:29 PM ET–Interesting leaderboard…Americans Rickie Fowler and Wyndham Clark tied at -10, Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy at -9 and Scottie Scheffler at -7…

5:34 PM ET–McIlroy short birdie putt on 1st and is now the co-leader with Fowler and Clark at -10….McIlroy last won a major at the 2014 PGA Championship…it was his fourth major title…McIlroy also won the 2011 United States Open at Congressional, and the 2012 and 2014 British Open…

5:38 PM ET–Only other major champion is contending is Scheffler, who won the 2022 Masters…

5:39 PM ET–Three of the four contenders are American…Fowler is from Murrierta, California, Clark is from Denver, Colorado and Scheffler is from Ridgewood, New Jersey….McIlroy is from Holywood, Northern Ireland…

5:44 PM ET–Tough start for American Harris English of Valdosta, Georgia, who had double bogey on the second hole and drop to -4….remember Dustin Johnson had a quadruple bogey on the second hole on Friday in the second round…the first hole in Los Angeles is playing significantly easier than the second hole…

5:45 PM ET–Clark takes the lead by himself at -11 with a first round birdie…

6 PM ET–Clark bogeys the second to drop to -10….

6:01 PM ET–Fowler bogeys the second to drop to -9…

6:04 PM ET–England’s Tommy Fleetwood speaks to the media after a fourth round score of 63…recorded two eagles on Sunday on the 6th and 14th holes…6th hole was on a par four…

6:15 PM ET–Leaderboard: McIlroy & Clark are at -10, Fowler at -9 and Scheffler at -7…

6:25 PM ET–Clark birdies the fourth hole to improve to -11…sole leader with 14 holes to go…

6:32 PM ET–Scheffler makes fifth straight par to start the fourth round…remains at -7…

6:40 PM ET–Fowler bogeys the fifth hole to drop to -8 and three strokes back of Clark and two back of McIlroy…

6:46 PM ET–Clark lands into the fescue on 6th hole…

6:48 PM ET–Leaderboard: Clark -11, McIlroy -10, Fowler -8…

6:51 PM ET–Great shot by Clark to get the golf ball out of the fescue and create a birdie opportunity on the sixth hole…

6:55 PM ET–Clark birdies the sixth hole to improve to -12…

6:58 PM ET–Clark looking to be the sixth American golfer over the last two decades to win the United States Open as his first and only major of his career…he would follow Jim Furyk of West Chester, Pennsylvania (2003), Lucas Glover of Greenville, South Carolina (2009), Webb Simpson of Raleigh, North Carolina (2012), Gary Woodland of Topeka, Kansas (2019) and Bryson DeChambeau of Modesto, California (2020)…

7:06 PM ET–Fowler bogeys the seventh hole to drop to -7…2023 United States Open has become a two-horse race behind Clark and McIlroy….Clark at -12 and McIlroy at -10…

7:10 PM ET–Scheffler birdies the eighth after bogeying the seventh…remains at even par for his round and seven-under-pat for the tournament…

7:19 PM ET–Clark in the heavy fescue on the eighth hole…completely missed the ball in one attempt and is now in the rough for his fifth shot…now has a short putt for a bogey to drop to -11…

7:23 PM ET–Schauffele has a triple bogey…

7:24 PM ET–Fowler birdies the 12th hole to improve to -8…

7:27 PM ET–One thing to keep in mind is the front nine has been playing easier than the back nine…

7:30 PM ET–Leaderboard: 1) Clark -11 2) McIlroy -10 3) Fowler -8…

7:33 PM ET–Scheffler’s birdie attempt on the 10th hole goes four feet past the hole…

7:50 PM ET–As McIlroy tries to catch Clark over the last eight holes, he has struggled in making long putts throughout the entire tournament…

7:55 PM ET–Fowler lands in the bunker on the 11th hole…

8:01 PM ET–Clark’s shot from the rough on the 11th almost goes in…

8:02 PM ET–Fowler bogeys the 11th and drops to -7…

8:06 PM ET–McIlroy just misses putt on the 12th hole…