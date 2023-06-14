NHL News and Rumors

Live Updates For Game 5 Of The 2023 Stanley Cup Finals

Jeremy Freeborn
The Vegas Golden Knights have the opportunity to win the Stanley Cup in their sixth year of existence on Tuesday night. They currently lead the Florida Panthers three games to one in the best out of seven series. Here are the live updates. One thing to keep in mind is the fact the Panthers are without Matt Tkachuk, who has an upper body injury.

8:24 PM ET–Great Panthers scoring chance early as Jack Eichel gives the puck away to Panthers center Anton Lundell…Lundell goes on the breakaway, but great pad save made by Adin Hill of the Golden Knights…

8:29 PM ET–Panthers have the 5-2 shot advantage after first five minutes…

8:35 PM ET–Ekblad interference penalty…Golden Knights power-play…

8:39 PM ET–Shots on goal at 10 minute mark is 6-6…

8:40 PM ET–Panthers power-play after Kolesar penalty…

8:43 PM ET–Great save by Hill off Barkov…

8:44 PM ET–Shorthanded goal by Mark Stone of Winnipeg, Manitoba puts Golden Knights up 1-0…Vegas goal by Golden Knights captain came moments after Panthers captain had a great chance…unassisted marker came at 11:52 of first period…

8:47 PM ET–Golden Knights score on an odd-man rush…this time by Nicolas Hague of Kitchener, Ontario who went up ice with Jack Eichel…some controversy here as there was a belief that Sergei Bobrovsky had possession of the puck and the whistle blew but the goal stood…goal came with 6:19 left in the first period…2-0 Vegas

8:53 PM ET–Shots on goal 11-8 Vegas with five minutes left in first period…

9:00 PM ET–First period is over…2-0 Vegas…shots on goal…11-8 Vegas…

9:19 PM ET–Second period starting…Golden Knights are 40 minutes away from first Stanley Cup ever…could be second franchise in two nights to win first championship in franchise history, following the Denver Nuggets of the NBA on Monday…

9:22 PM ET–Panthers pull within one…goal by Aaron Ekblad of Windsor, Ontario…Ekblad scored from Nick Cousins at 2:15 of the middle frame…Panthers now have 11 goals from their defensemen in the playoffs which leads all teams….Ekblad’s goal was a shot from the point…

9:25 PM ET–Shots on goal five minutes into the second period is 11-10 Vegas…

 

 

 

Florida Panthers Vegas Golden Knights
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
