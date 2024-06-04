The eight quarterfinal matches of the 2024 French Open begin Tuesday. Here is a look at the head-to-head matches all-time. We will take a look at the four women’s matches first and then the four men’s matches.

(3) Coco Gauff–United States vs. (8) Ons Jabeur–Tunisia

Here we have Gauff, the 2023 United States Open champion, versus Jabeur, the 2022 United States Open finalist and 2022 and 2023 Wimbledon finalist. Gauff has won four of six matches all-time, including a 6-3, 6-1 win in the fourth round of the 2021 French Open.

(1) Iga Swiatek–Poland vs. (5) Marketa Vondrousova–Czech Republic

This is a battle of major champions. Swiatek won the 2020, 2022 and 2023 French Open, and 2022 United States Open. Vondrousova won Wimbledon in 2023. Swiatek has won all three prior matches, including a 6-1, 6-2 clobbering in the first round of the 2020 French Open.

(4) Elena Rybakina–Kazakhstan vs. (15) Jasmine Paolini–Italy

Rybakina won Wimbledon in 2022, while Paolini won Dubai earlier this year. Rybakina has won two of three prior matches with both wins on clay. The first was a 7-6, 6-1 win in the second round of Rome in 2023, and the second was a 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 win in the quarterfinals of Stuttgart in 2024.

(2) Aryna Sabalenka–Belarus vs. Mirra Andreeva–Russia

Sabalenka has won the Australian Open the last two years and has beaten Andreeva in the last two matches, with both victories on clay. The first match came in a 6-3, 6-1 win in the fourth round of Madrid in 2023, and the second match came in 6-1, 6-4 in the quarterfinals of Madrid this year.

(2) Jannik Sinner–Italy vs. (10) Grigor Dimitrov–Bulgaria

Sinner won the 2024 Australian Open while Dimitrov reached the semifinals of Wimbledon in 2014, the Australian Open in 2017 and the United States Open in 2019. Sinner has won three of four meetings head to head. Dimitrov won only meeting on clay, in the third round of the 2020 Italian Open, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4. Sinner won the only match this year, in the final of Miami, 6-3, 6-1.

(3) Carlos Alcaraz–Spain vs. (9) Stefanos Tsitsipas–Greece

Alcaraz won the United States Open in 2022 and Wimbledon in 2023. Tsitsipas is a two-time grand slam finalist (2021 French Open and 2023 Australian Open). Alcaraz has won all five matches, with the last three wins on clay. They were a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win in the quarterfinals of Barcelona in 2022, a 6-3, 6-4 win in the final of Barcelona in 2023, and a 6-2, 6-1, 7-6 win in the quarterfinals of the 2023 French Open.

(4) Alexander Zverev–Germany vs. (11) Alex de Minaur–Australia

Zverev went to the final of the 2020 United States Open. All-time, Zverev has won seven of nine matches. Zverev has won their only meeting on clay, in the third round of the 2022 Italian Open, 6-3, 7-6. De Minaur and Zverev have split the two matches this year. De Minaur won 5-7, 6-3, 6-4 in the semifinals of the United Cup in Sydney, and Zverev won 5-7, 6-2, 6-3 in the fourth round of Indian Wells.

(1) Novak Djokovic–Serbia vs. (7) Casper Ruud–Norway

Djokovic has won a record 24 grand slam titles including three French Opens in 2016, 2021 and 2023. Ruud is a three-time grand slam finalist (2022 and 2023 French Open and 2022 United States Open). Head-to-head, Djokovic has won five of six prior meetings. Djokovic has won three of four meetings on clay. Djokovic’s wins came in the semifinals of Rome in 2020 (7-5, 6-3), the semifinals of Rome in 2022 (6-4, 6-3), and the finals of the French Open in 2023 (7-6, 6-3, 7-5). However, in their only meeting in 2024, Ruud won 6-4, 1-6, 6-4 in the semifinals of Monte Carlo.