Look back at Carlos Alcaraz’s dominance over Stefanos Tsitsipas

Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, the world number three, is in the 2024 French Open semifinals where he will face reigning Australian Open champion Jannik Sinner of Italy. On Tuesday, we saw the greatness of Alcaraz, as he beat world number nine and two-time grand slam finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece, 6-3, 7-6, 6-4 in the French Open quarterfinals. Tsitsipas reached the finals of the French Open in 2021, and the Australian Open in 2023. However, on Tuesday, he simply did not have an answer to beat Alcaraz, who controlled the match throughout. Tsitsipas has even admitted he is having a “mental barrier” when facing Alcaraz, and there is even some “voodoo stuff” going on.

In Alcaraz’s quarterfinal win, he broke Tsitsipas four times in six opportunities. He also won 77% of his second serve points, and won 20 more points than Tsitsipas in the match (101 for Alcaraz and 81 for Tsitsipas).

Alcaraz is now 6-0 all-time against Tsitsipas. Let’s take a look at Alcaraz’s five other wins against Tsitsipas.

2021 United States Open

In the third round of the final major of the year three years ago, Alcaraz needed five sets to Tsitsipas, before coming away with a 6-3, 4-6, 7-6, 0-6, 7-6 win. Alcaraz showed great maturity for his age as he was not fazed by being bageled in the fourth set.

2022 Miami

Alcaraz won 7-5, 6-3 in the fourth round. He then beat Miormir Kecmanovic of Serbia 7-6, 3-6, 7-6 in the quarterfinals, Hubert Hurkacz of Poland 7-6, 7-6 in the semifinals and Casper Ruud of Norway 7-5, 6-4 for his first ATP Masters 1000 series title.

2022 Barcelona

Alcaraz beat Tsitsipas on clay for the first time with a 6-4, 5-7, 6-2 win. Like Miami, he went on to take the title. Alcaraz beat Alex de Minaur of Australia in the semifinals, 6-7, 7-6, 6-4, and then fellow Spaniard Pablo Carreno Busta in the final, 6-3, 6-2.

2023 Barcelona

It would be a full year before Alcaraz and Tsitsipas played again, and this was their first final, as Alcaraz won the 500-point meeting 6-3, 6-4. Alcaraz won 100% of his second serve points and broke Tsitsipas thrice.

2023 French Open

At last year’s major at Roland Garros, Alcaraz won in straight sets in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-1, 7-6. In the third set tiebreak, Alcaraz won 7-5. Alcaraz had a dozen break point opportunities, and broke Tsitsipas six times. Alcaraz lost to Novak Djokovic, 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 in the semifinals.