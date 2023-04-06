The Masters is one of the most exclusive golf tournaments of the year where tickets for a single-day pass can range from $1,000 and up.

However, the experience at Augusta National is second to none.

There’s more than golf available at Augusta National and even the biggest golfers, like Tiger Woods, can’t stay away from some of the Masters’ foods. Known for their southern delectables and affordable food concession stand prices, patrons at Augusta National can eat breakfast, buy a sandwich, or even an egg salad for $3 or less.

In an era of rising inflation and food prices, it’s the Masters Food Menu prices are tough to beat.

Masters Food Menu and Prices

The Masters isn’t just known for the Green Jacket, the grounds at Augusta National also feature some incredible food, including fan favorites like pimento cheese and egg salad sandwiches. There are many time-honored classics on the menu like the Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches, southern cheese straws, and Georgia Pecan caramel popcorn.

Along with snacks and drinks, the concession stands at Augusta National feature 17 different food times that are all reasonably priced.

Since the cost of tickets for the Masters are so expensive, concession stands food at the Masters is more affordable. Patrons can fill up on some old-time classics for less than $10 dollars.

Concession Price (USD) Egg Salad $2 Pimento Cheese $2 Pork Bar-B-Que $3 Masters Club $3 Chicken Salad on Honey Wheat $3 Classic Chicken $3 Ham & Cheese on Rye $3 Masters Blend Fresh Brewed Coffee $2 Chicken Biscuit $2 Breakfast Sandwich $3 Blueberry Muffin $2 Fresh Mixed Fruit $2 Soft Drinks $2 Bottled Water $2 Fresh Brewed Iced Tea $2 Domestic Beer $5 Import Beer $5 Crow’s Nest $5 White Wine $6 Chips (Plain and BBQ) $2 Peanuts $2 Southern Cheese Straws $2 Cookies $2 Georgia Pecan Caramel Popcorn $2 Georgia Peach Ice Cream Sandwich $3

Tom Kim Buys Full Course Meal For Just $12 At Masters’ Concessions

The concession stands at Augusta are famous with golfers and patrons lining up for the plastic Masters cups, sandwiches, and desserts.

Ahead of the actual tournament, sometimes golfers stop in at the concession stands for some of their favorite foods. In the past, there have been pop-up visits from the Masters field at the concession stands, as players look to enjoy one of the iconic Georgia peach ice cream sandwiches or pimento cheese sandwiches.

Recently, Tom Kim, who made his Masters debut, took a trip to the concession stands at Augusta National.

With just 12 dollars, Kim was able to buy a pimento cheese sandwich, egg salad sandwich, Georgia peach ice cream, cookies, and a sugar-free sports drink.

Pimento, egg salad, peach ice cream sandwich. A trip through Masters concessions with Tournament rookie Tom Kim. #themasters pic.twitter.com/iroNrmwMY0 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 5, 2023

The food is one of the simple joys of the Masters. During the 2020 COVID-pandemic, the Masters didn’t have any patrons on the course but fans were still able to bring the “Taste of the Masters” home with their hosting kits.

This year, fans were able to order them for $175 but were sold out very quickly.

