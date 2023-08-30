Tennis News and Rumors

LOOK: Novak Djokovic Spent $40,000 To Rent This House For The 2023 US Open

Novak Djokovic finally makes his return to the US Open after two years of being sidelined due to his vaccination status. He will look to win his third Grand Slam of the year and his fourth career US Open title in Flushing Meadows.

To hone in his focus, Djokovic chooses not to stay in hotels in the bustling streets of New York. Instead, the Serbian tennis player rents a home just 24 miles away from the stadium.

Often admired for his unique methods and mentality, Djokovic reveals that he’s chosen to stay at a friend’s house in New Jersey for the entire duration of the tournament. However, it isn’t just any old house, the estate is a state-of-the-art home of a former professional tennis player.

Novak Djokovic Rents House Outside of Flushing Meadows

According to reports, Djokovic is currently renting a property from a former professional tennis player, Gordon Uehling. The estate is worth an estimated $40 million and features a state-of-the-art tennis facility.

The 40-acre lot has hard, clay, and grass tennis courts. The house also has an indoor court which has a camera and software system. The inside court includes a courtside kiosk that has the ability to track ball speed, spin trajectory, point patterns, distance run, calories burned, and video replay from any angle.

Along with the state-of-the-art facilities, the house also grants Djokovic and his family some privacy. Djokovic is able to practice away from the public spotlight.

Novak Djokovic Spends $40,000 in Rent During US Open

The estate is located in Alpine, New Jersey, which is often known as the Beverly Hills of the city. For two weeks out of the year, Djokovic will be neighbors to Chris Rock and Stevie Wonder.

It’s been reported that Djokovic is paying $40,000 to rent the facilities and estate from his friend. Despite not winning a US Open since 2018, Djokovic believes in renting a place for his sanity.

“Normally before the tournament starts, I’m in the (New York) city. Once the tournament starts, we go into full lockdown mode. My friend has a beautiful estate there with tennis courts. Just me and my family, we stay there. We have a relaxing time. It’s great in the off days between the matches, you just kind of recharge, rejuvenate, and you’re able to come out and really have more energy. I just feel like the city is amazing, but after a while it starts being a distraction. When the tournament starts, what you need is the tranquility, just taking things day by day,” Djokovic said.

