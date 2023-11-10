Los Angeles Clippers Showing Interest in Daniel Theis

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to potentially make another move to bolster their roster. The team is showing interest in Pacers center, Daniel Theis. The nine-year veteran center has been unhappy with his role in Indiana thus far this year.

“Obviously after a great summer, I’m not happy with the situation I’m in right now,” Theis told MassLive before Indiana’s recent matchup in Boston. “I want to play and take all the good stuff from the summer into the season but it’s a long season. We are going to see what’s going on and what’s happening.”

With Mason Plumlee now being sidelined for a significant amount of time, the Clippers now have a void in their frontcourt they are desperate to fill on their second unit. Daniel Theis would have a more impactful role with the Clippers compared to the Pacers making a potential trade between the two sides even more realistic. However, Indiana is in no rush to make a deal. This could eventually complicate things for both the Clippers and Daniel Theis.

Los Angeles Clippers Interested in Trading for Disgruntled Indiana Pacers Big Man, Daniel Theis

A Void in the Clippers’ Frontcourt

While Ivica Zubac is the starting center for the Los Angeles Clippers, the team is still going to miss Mason Plumlee. Daniel Theis would be a perfect backup to fill the spot while Plumlee rehabs. If there is one glaring weakness on this Los Angeles team, it is a combination of their depth and lack of a consistent frontcourt. Theis is searching for a change of scenery and Los Angeles could be the remedy for his discontent.

While he would be coming off the bench, he would get more minutes and have an expanded role backing up Zubac. The Los Angeles Clippers have a team that looks great on paper after trading for James Harden. However, they have been struggling since the infamous deal. All in all, the Clippers and Daniel Theis are a match that could benefit both parties. It will be interesting to see what the Pacers want back in return for the six-foot-eight German big man.

Daniel Theis Searching for a True Home

Daniel Theis is still looking to gain his footing in the NBA. He has potential, but has not found a suitable team yet that can unlock his potential. Theis is already considered an NBA journeyman by some peers. He has already played with the likes of the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and now the Indiana Pacers.

For his career, Daniel Theis has averaged 7.5 points, 1.3 assists, 4.9 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 58.8 percent. While his numbers do not jump off the charts, the veteran can still be a valuable big man in a role suited for him. Being a backup center for a Los Angeles Clippers team who knows their title window is closing could be an environment that truly allows him to thrive. We will see what eventually transpires with Daniel Theis’ situation in Indiana.