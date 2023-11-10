Featured

Los Angeles Clippers Showing Interest in Daniel Theis

Author image
Mathew Huff
Twitter Facebook
Sports Editor
3 min read
NBA: Boston Celtics at Milwaukee Bucks

The Los Angeles Clippers are looking to potentially make another move to bolster their roster. The team is showing interest in Pacers center, Daniel Theis. The nine-year veteran center has been unhappy with his role in Indiana thus far this year.

“Obviously after a great summer, I’m not happy with the situation I’m in right now,” Theis told MassLive before Indiana’s recent matchup in Boston. “I want to play and take all the good stuff from the summer into the season but it’s a long season. We are going to see what’s going on and what’s happening.”

With Mason Plumlee now being sidelined for a significant amount of time, the Clippers now have a void in their frontcourt they are desperate to fill on their second unit. Daniel Theis would have a more impactful role with the Clippers compared to the Pacers making a potential trade between the two sides even more realistic. However, Indiana is in no rush to make a deal. This could eventually complicate things for both the Clippers and Daniel Theis.

Los Angeles Clippers Interested in Trading for Disgruntled Indiana Pacers Big Man, Daniel Theis

A Void in the Clippers’ Frontcourt 

While Ivica Zubac is the starting center for the Los Angeles Clippers, the team is still going to miss Mason Plumlee. Daniel Theis would be a perfect backup to fill the spot while Plumlee rehabs. If there is one glaring weakness on this Los Angeles team, it is a combination of their depth and lack of a consistent frontcourt. Theis is searching for a change of scenery and Los Angeles could be the remedy for his discontent.

While he would be coming off the bench, he would get more minutes and have an expanded role backing up Zubac. The Los Angeles Clippers have a team that looks great on paper after trading for James Harden. However, they have been struggling since the infamous deal. All in all, the Clippers and Daniel Theis are a match that could benefit both parties. It will be interesting to see what the Pacers want back in return for the six-foot-eight German big man.

Daniel Theis Searching for a True Home 

Daniel Theis is still looking to gain his footing in the NBA. He has potential, but has not found a suitable team yet that can unlock his potential. Theis is already considered an NBA journeyman by some peers. He has already played with the likes of the Boston Celtics, Chicago Bulls, Houston Rockets, and now the Indiana Pacers.

For his career, Daniel Theis has averaged 7.5 points, 1.3 assists, 4.9 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 58.8 percent. While his numbers do not jump off the charts, the veteran can still be a valuable big man in a role suited for him. Being a backup center for a Los Angeles Clippers team who knows their title window is closing could be an environment that truly allows him to thrive. We will see what eventually transpires with Daniel Theis’ situation in Indiana.

 

Topics  
Clippers Featured NBA News and Rumors NBA Picks News
Author image
Twitter Facebook

Mathew Huff

Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Mathew Huff

Twitter Facebook
Mathew is a contributor here for TheSportsDaily along with being one with BasketballInsiders. Along with basketball, Mathew also has a passion for the NFL and loves helping gamblers win as much money as they can. He has been in the sports writing industry for close to 7 years now, but is always focused on providing his best effort to potential sports bettors.
View All Posts By Mathew Huff

Related To Featured

Featured
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray

Jamal Murray to Miss All of November

Author image Mathew Huff  •  23h
Featured
Draymond Green Golden State Warriors
Draymond Green Speaks on Warriors’ Chemistry Last Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 2 2023
Featured
MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Detroit Tigers
Detroit Pistons Exercise 24-25 Options for Key Young Players
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Nov 1 2023
Featured
Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic dribbles the ball.
Nikola Jokic Shooting 45.5 Percent From Deep Through First Three Games
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 30 2023
Featured
Kyrie Irving Has Requested a Trade From the Brooklyn Nets...Again
Kyrie Irving Talks About Decision to Request Trade
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 27 2023
Featured
LeBron James Aaron Gordon
Lakers to Limit LeBron James’ Minutes This Season
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 25 2023
Featured
Celtics’ Marcus Smart Is Turning Into An Elite NBA Point Guard
Marcus Smart Sounds Off on Being Traded
Author image Mathew Huff  •  Oct 24 2023
More News
Arrow to top