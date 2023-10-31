NBA News and Rumors

James Harden: Where Did 76ers Trade The All-Star Guard?

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

James Harden Traded To LA Clippers

The 76ers are sending Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick that will be routed from a third team.

To make room on their roster, the 76ers are waiving veteran guard Danny Green.

Wojnarowski reported that the details of the draft pick between the Clippers and the third team were still being finalized.

James Harden Saga With 76ers Is Over

After an offseason that included a trade request and a public bashing of Sixers GM Daryl Morey, Harden gets his wish and heads to the Clippers.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Harden is “ecstatic” with the news and could be at Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles against the Orlando Magic.

Harden joins a Clippers (2-1) team that features Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

For Philadelphia, it’s a chance to move off Harden and a relationship that appeared beyond repair. By trading Harden and acquiring an expiring contract, the 76ers (2-1) could have $50-$60 million in cap space to pursue a free agent in the offseason.

The draft picks can also be flipped in the future to acquire another star player to pair with MVP Joel Embiid.

The 76ers’ next game is against the Toronto Raptors at home on Thursday night.

Update: The Oklahoma City Thunder are the third team in the deal involving the 76ers and Clippers. The Thunder are sending a 2026 protected first-round pick to the 76ers, while the Clippers are moving a 2027 first-round pick swap to Oklahoma City. The Clippers are also sending second-round picks in 2024 and 2029 to the Sixers.

Dan Girolamo

