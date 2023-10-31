James Harden: Where Did 76ers Trade The All-Star Guard?

The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed to trade James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers on Monday night, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported.

BREAKING: The Philadelphia 76ers have agreed on a trade to send guard James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/wAyuJKMfAw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023

The 76ers are sending Harden, P.J. Tucker, and Filip Petrusev to the Clippers for Nic Batum, Robert Covington, KJ Martin, Marcus Morris, a 2028 unprotected first-round pick, two second-round picks, a 2029 pick swap, and an additional first-round pick that will be routed from a third team.

To make room on their roster, the 76ers are waiving veteran guard Danny Green.

Wojnarowski reported that the details of the draft pick between the Clippers and the third team were still being finalized.

James Harden Saga With 76ers Is Over

Harden is “ecstatic” to be going to the Clippers and is hoping to fly to Los Angeles as soon as possible, sources close to him say. There’s a chance he is in attendance for Tuesday’s home game vs Orlando. https://t.co/jLgtY5O9jf — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) October 31, 2023

After an offseason that included a trade request and a public bashing of Sixers GM Daryl Morey, Harden gets his wish and heads to the Clippers.

ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne reported that Harden is “ecstatic” with the news and could be at Tuesday’s game in Los Angeles against the Orlando Magic.

Harden joins a Clippers (2-1) team that features Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and Russell Westbrook.

For Philadelphia, it’s a chance to move off Harden and a relationship that appeared beyond repair. By trading Harden and acquiring an expiring contract, the 76ers (2-1) could have $50-$60 million in cap space to pursue a free agent in the offseason.

The draft picks can also be flipped in the future to acquire another star player to pair with MVP Joel Embiid.

The 76ers’ next game is against the Toronto Raptors at home on Thursday night.

Update: The Oklahoma City Thunder are the third team in the deal involving the 76ers and Clippers. The Thunder are sending a 2026 protected first-round pick to the 76ers, while the Clippers are moving a 2027 first-round pick swap to Oklahoma City. The Clippers are also sending second-round picks in 2024 and 2029 to the Sixers.

Further trade details: The Clippers are sending a 2027 first-round pick swap to Oklahoma City, clearing way for OKC to move a protected 2026 first-round pick to the 76ers, sources said. The Clippers are sending a 2024 and a 2029 second-round pick to the Sixers in the deal too,… https://t.co/IlIGoEa9Fm — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 31, 2023