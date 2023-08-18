NBA News and Rumors

James Harden Believes Relationship With 76ers Is Beyond Repair

Dan Girolamo
Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden

Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden does not want to be back with the organization for the 2023-2024 season. Harden was asked by KHOU 11 reporter Jason Bristol on Thursday if it was too late to repair the relationship with the 76ers, to which he replied, “I think so.”

Bristol asked Harden if he has an open line of communication with the 76ers and how much patience he needs to have to let this situation play out.

“I’ve been patient all summer,” Harden said. “For me, it’s just focus on what I can control and getting ready for this season.”

Earlier this week, Harden ripped 76ers president Daryl Morey at an Adidas press event in China.

“Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of,” Harden said. “Let me say that again. Daryl Morey is a liar, and I will never be a part of an organization that he’s a part of.”

James Harden Wants Out, But The 76ers Plan To Bring Him Back

Harden wants out, but he may not get his wish as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the 76ers ended traded talks on the former MVP.

Philadelphia plans to bring Harden back to training camp and have him on the roster to start the 2023-2024 season.

Earlier this offseason, Harden opted into the final year of his contract with the expectation that Morey would trade the former MVP.

Although the 76ers had discussions with the Los Angeles Clippers, the trade never materialized as Philadelphia’s asking price was rumored to be too steep.

Harden is still an All-Star-caliber player, averaging 21.0 points and a league-leading 10.7 assists. However, Harden could make things uncomfortable for the 76ers if he’s on the team to start training camp.

 

Dan Girolamo

Dan is a multifaceted content creator who specializes in sports, pop culture, and entertainment. His entertainment work has been featured on Digital Trends, where he has interviewed Oscar winner Brendan Fraser, along with Alison Brie, Adam DeVine, Sadie Sink, Chris O'Dowd, Machine Gun Kelly, and Frank Grillo. Dan's entertainment work has also been featured on Coming Soon, Hidden Remote, and WatchMojo. Dan's other passion in life revolves around sports, graduating from Marist College with a degree in Sports Communication and Journalism. From columns about the latest in New York sports to gambling predictions, Dan continues to find success in written and broadcast journalism. Previous written work can be found at Unafraid Show, while broadcast clips can be seen on WAVE.tv and CBS Sports. Dan joins TheSportsDaily as a contributor / editor with a focus on football and basketball at both the pro and collegiate level.
