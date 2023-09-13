Peyton Manning has been pounding the pavement to find NFL quarterbacks who will agree to do Season 2 of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

According to Peyton Manning, the ‘Quarterback’ Netflix series is having difficulty finding QBs for season 2. Manning said 3 QBs turned down offers when asked on Tuesday. (via @THR)#NFL #Netflix #Quarterback #PeytonManning pic.twitter.com/TQ62vOFGrI — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) September 6, 2023

Season 1 featured Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Kirk Cousins.

He finally has a quarterback signed on for the second season, Matthew Stafford, the 35-year-old signal-caller for the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford has been in the NFL for a while, and his family is well-known because of his wife Kelly’s social media platforms and her podcast.

Nevertheless watching his preparation at this point in his career will be interesting.

Matthew Stafford to be featured on season 2 of @netflix “Quarterback” (via @JKBOGEN) pic.twitter.com/EZ9tNHn9wL — Rams Tapes 🥶 (@RamsTapes) September 13, 2023

Who Has Declined?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has declined twice.

#Bucs QB Baker Mayfield says he was asked twice to do the Netflix show “Quarterback” each season but turned it down both times. pic.twitter.com/CyCyNxRjzd — PewterReport 🏴‍☠️ (@PewterReport) September 6, 2023



Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has also declined.

#Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence told reporters that he declined an opportunity to be on season 2 of ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix. “I feel like it’s just not the right time for me. Maybe in the future.” pic.twitter.com/wNt2b7PZQA — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) August 6, 2023

We know that Russell Wilson has spoken out about being focused on his work with the Denver Broncos so he will not be involved.

It doesn’t sound like Russell Wilson will be on season two of Netflix’s “Quarterback.” During his presser today, Russ praised Peyton Manning’s Omaha Productions company, which produces the show, but … “I’m focused on right now … beating the Raiders.” — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) September 7, 2023

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declined because he prefers to keep his family life private.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa told reporters that he declined an opportunity to be on season 2 of ‘Quarterback’ on Netflix. Tagovailoa explained that he’s more of a private person, and the series would show too much of what’s going on in his personal/family life. pic.twitter.com/Pd5e2qUSNz — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) July 26, 2023

Also reportedly turning down the offer were Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Some wondered if the show would continue given the lack of interest.

With Stafford in, it sounds like the show will go on.