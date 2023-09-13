NFL News and Rumors

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford Signs On For Season 2 Of Netflix “Quarterback” Docuseries

Wendi Oliveros
The 49ers take on Matthew Stafford and the Rams on Sunday evening.

Peyton Manning has been pounding the pavement to find NFL quarterbacks who will agree to do Season 2 of the Netflix docuseries Quarterback.

Season 1 featured Patrick Mahomes, Marcus Mariota, and Kirk Cousins.

He finally has a quarterback signed on for the second season, Matthew Stafford, the 35-year-old signal-caller for the Los Angeles Rams.

Stafford has been in the NFL for a while, and his family is well-known because of his wife Kelly’s social media platforms and her podcast.

Nevertheless watching his preparation at this point in his career will be interesting.

Who Has Declined?

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield has declined twice.


Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence has also declined.

We know that Russell Wilson has spoken out about being focused on his work with the Denver Broncos so he will not be involved.

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa declined because he prefers to keep his family life private.

Also reportedly turning down the offer were Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, and Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Some wondered if the show would continue given the lack of interest.

With Stafford in, it sounds like the show will go on.

 

NFL News and Rumors Rams
Wendi Oliveros

Wendi Oliveros

Wendi learned at a young age that she is a much better spectator than an athlete. Her favorite sports are football, tennis, golf, and baseball. Her first professional writing job involved following the Cleveland Browns. On a personal note, she is cautiously optimistic about the Baltimore Orioles and has not yet fully recovered from Roger Federer's retirement. She resides in Southcentral Pennsylvania with her husband, two children, and two cats.
