At the age of 43, Lucas Glover just added two more career wins to his legacy. While he turned pro in 2001, Glover only has a total of six career victories, including the 2009 U.S. Open, 2011 Wells Fargo Championship, and now the 2023 Wyndham Championship and FedEx St. Jude Championship.

For the first time in his career, Glover has won two consecutive events. After finishing the season with a win at the Wyndham Championship, Glover punched his way into the playoffs. He sat at No.112 on the FedEx Cup rankings during the Wyndham Championship and now sits 4th after two consecutive wins.

With the two wins, Glover is having his best year ever especially bringing in more than $6.1 million in career earnings in 2023.

Below, we’ll go over Lucas Glover’s career earnings, FedEx Cup points, and standings.

Lucas Glover Gains 2,500 Points, Moves Up 108 Spots In FedEx Cup Standings

The Wyndham Championship was the last chance for Lucas Glover to qualify for the FedEx Cup Playoffs. He sat No.112 and needed a win to advance to the St. Jude Championship. His Wyndham Championship win earned him 500 points and elevated him to 49th on the FedEx Cup standings, which gave him the inside track to qualify for the BMW Championship.

Then, Glover proceeded to move up another 45 spots to 4th on the FedEx Cup rankings after winning the St. Jude Championship, which was worth 2,000 points. In just a span of two weeks, Glover has improved 108 spots on the FedEx Cup standings and guaranteed a spot in the Tour Championship next week.

With that, Glover automatically receives a two-year exemption, meaning he’ll be playing until at least 45. He also received an automatic to all the Signature Events next year, which means more access to FedEx Cup points and more lucrative purses in 2024.

Lucas Glover’s Career Earnings

After his win at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Lucas Glover’s career earnings have eclipsed $35 million.

The 2023 PGA Tour season has been Glover’s most successful year yet.

Since the Wyndham Championship, his season earnings have jumped an astronomical 426 percent.

Last week, Glover increased his season earnings by 142 percent alone by winning $3.6 million at Sedgefield. His career earnings also increased by 11 percent with his first-ever FedEx Cup Playoff win.

Now, Glover is guaranteed to bring in over $6,200,000 this season even if he finishes last next week. He currently sits in 4th place in the FedEx Cup standings and has already guaranteed himself a spot next week at the Tour Championship with his win.

Year Total Earnings 2023 $6,133,876 2022 $1,941,797 2021 $2,577,704 2020 $829,355 2019 $3,013,965 2018 $789,382 2017 $1,955,822 2016 $948,927 2015 $515,241 2014 $210,166 2013 $747,812 2012 $67,112 2011 $1,906,694 2010 $1,511,275 2009 $4,467,580 2008 $998,491 2007 $1,664,167 2006 $2,587,982 2005 $2,050,068 2004 $582,454 2002 $20,349 2001 $6,180

