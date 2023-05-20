UFC News and Rumors

Ludovit Klein out, Jared Gordon steps in to face Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 74

Garrett Kerman
Jared Gordon will replace Ludovit Klein in a lightweight bout against Jim Miller at UFC Vegas 74. The event is scheduled for August 19, 2023, at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. This will be Gordon’s first fight since being knocked out due to an accidental headbutt against Bobby Green. Meanwhile, Miller is coming off a unanimous decision loss to Alexander Hernandez in February 2023.

Jared Gordon (19-6) is a former Cage Fury Fighting Championships featherweight champion who has been competing in the UFC since 2017. He has a record of 7-5 in the promotion and is known for his striking and grappling skills. Gordon has lost two of his last three fights, with his only losses coming against Grant Dawson and a controversial loss to Paddy Pimblett.

Jim Miller (35-17, 1 NC) is one of the most experienced fighters in the UFC lightweight division. He has been competing in the promotion since 2008 and holds the record for most wins in the division with 21. Miller is known for his grappling skills and has won 19 of his fights by submission.

This fight between Gordon and Miller is an interesting matchup between two fighters with different styles. Gordon will look to keep the fight standing and use his striking skills to outpoint Miller, while Miller will look to take the fight to the ground and use his grappling skills to submit Gordon.

Gordon’s striking skills could be the difference in this fight, as Miller has struggled against fighters with good striking in the past. However, if Miller can get the fight to the ground, he will have a significant advantage over Gordon.
This is a solid matchup between two fighters looking to climb the rankings in the UFC lightweight division. Both fighters have something to prove and will be looking to make a statement with a win at UFC Vegas 74.
MMA News UFC UFC News and Rumors
