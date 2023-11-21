Ludvig Aberg Boosts Career Earnings By 92% With RSM Classic Win

One of the hottest young golfers on the tour, Ludvig Aberg has quickly made a name for himself on the circuit. Not only is he a candidate for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, but the 24-year-old won his first title this past weekend at the RSM Classic.

He has only had six months of paid experience on the Tour. However, it’s been a busy year for the Texas Tech product. Aberg won the Omega European Masters on the DP World Tour, stole a victory at the RSM Classic, and was a huge part of Team Europe’s Ryder Cup win.

In just six short months, Aberg’s net worth has ballooned to an estimated $2 million and his career earnings nearly doubled after lifting a PGA Trophy at Sea Island’s Sea Course.

Ludvig Aberg Career Earnings

Aberg captured the RSM Classic this past weekend to finish off the 2023 PGA Tour season. The victory marked his first career win, as he brought home a $1.512 million check. Aberg has played 11 events on the PGA Tour in 2023 and has already climbed to 32nd on the Official World Golf Rankings.

He has four top-10 finishes this season and his RSM Classic check brought his total career earnings on the Tour to a cool $3,144,994. After earning his first PGA Tour win, Aberg’s career earnings increased by 92% following the RSM Classic.

Ludvig Aberg Net Worth

While he’s still considered a rookie, it only took Aberg 11 events to find the winner’s circle. On the DP World Tour, it took the Texas Tech product only three events to hoist a trophy. Though he’s still very early in his career, Aberg has already found a ton of success on the golf course, including being a part of the winning team at the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy.

Aberg’s net worth currently sits at an estimated $2 million and it’s only expected to increase from here on out. He’s worked with several companies already, including inking a multi-million dollar contract with Adidas. Aberg also has endorsement deals with Titleist and Odyssey.

Ludvig Aberg Wife

As a rising golf star, Aberg has already accomplished so much even before playing in a major championship. All in all, 2023 was a breakout year for the young golfer. Even his love life is on the rise, as he’s been dating tennis player Olivia Peet for quite a while. The pair met during their days at Texas Tech and remain together, according to reports.