Miami Marlins infielder Luis Arraez of San Felipe, Venezuela has had quite simply a spectacular 2023 Major League Baseball season. On Monday he became the fourth MLB player since 1900 to have three five-hit games in a single month. Arraez accomplished the feat in an 11-0 Marlins romp over the offensively inept Toronto Blue Jays.

Five-hit game against the Blue Jays

All five of Arraez’s hits were singles. He had singles in the first, third, fourth, sixth, and seventh innings. Arraez’s single in the seventh inning scored shortstop Joey Wendle of Wilmington, Delaware and third baseman Jon Berti of Troy, Michigan. The fact that all five of Arraez’s hits were singles should not come as a surprise. Of his Major League leading 102 hits, 84 are singles.

Other two five-hit games in June

Arraez also had five hits in a game this month on June 3 in a 12-1 Marlins win over the Oakland Athletics and in a 6-5 Marlins win over the Washington Nationals on June 16. In the Marlins win over the Athletics, Arraez had three doubles and two singles. In the Marlins win over the Nationals, Arraez had four singles and one home run. It was only Arraez’s second home run of the season. Arraez’s first home run came in an 8-4 Marlins win over the Philadelphia Phillies on April 11. In this game, Arraez became the first Marlins player in franchise history to hit for the cycle.

Who are the other three players with three five-hit games in one month?

Arraez joins a list that includes George Sisler of Manchester, Ohio, Ty Cobb of Narrows, Georgia, and Dave Winfield of St. Paul, Minnesota. Sisler had three five-hit games for the St. Louis Browns in August of 1921. They came in an 8-6 Browns win over the Washington Senators (six hits in 19 innings) on August 9, 1921, in a 7-5 Browns won over the Detroit Tigers (10 innings) on August 13, 1921, and in an 11-5 Browns win over the Chicago White Sox on August 30, 1921.

Cobb had three five-hit games for the Detroit Tigers in July of 1922. They came in an 11-9 Tigers win over the Senators on July 7, 1922, in a 7-3 Tigers win over the Philadelphia Athletics on July 12, 1922, and in a 16-7 Tigers win over the Boston Red Sox on July 17, 1922.

Winfield had three five-hit games for the New York Yankees in June of 1984. They came in a 15-2 Yankees win over the Blue Jays on June 3, 1984, in a 5-4 Yankees loss to the Red Sox on June 5, 1984, and in a 7-3 Yankees win over the Tigers on June 25, 1984.

Reached .400 in dominant Marlins win

Arraez also reached the magical .400 batting average in the Marlins win. The Marlins infielder has his 102 hits in 255 at bats. Arraaez’s .400 batting average has come in 74 games. That is the deepest a player in the Major Leagues has had a .400 batting average since Nomar Garciaparra of Whittier, California accomplished the feat with the Red Sox after 91 games in the 2000 season. Garciaparra finished that season with a batting average of .372. The last player to hit .400 during a complete Major League season was Ted Williams of San Diego, California, who batted .406 with the Red Sox in 1941.