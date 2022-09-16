NFL News and Rumors

Mac Jones Kept Out Of Practice Due To Illness

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Mac Jones QB New England Patriots
New England Patriots’ quarterback Mac Jones had to sit out of training yesterday due to illness, after already having problems with his back this week. 

Ahead of yesterdays training session, the Patriots announced that Jones would not be practicing because of an illness, however the nature of this illness has not been disclosed.

Behind Jones on the depth chart are both veteran Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe. Hoyer would likely start on Sunday against the Steelers if Jones can’t play for whatever reasons, and it’ll be the first NFL game he has ever missed in his career if this were the case. He started all 17 games as a rookie in 2021, and started last week against the Dolphins.

Jones’ illness isn’t likely to affect his availability for the weekend, but also isn’t an ideal situation in the build up for the game, as Jones missed a fairly important session where the Pats were generally working on third-down situations, and other things.

The Jones-led Patriots offence committed three turnovers in a 20-7 loss to the Miami Dolphins, while the Steelers’ defence created five turnovers in an overtime victory over the defending AFC champion Cincinnati Bengals.

Topics  
NFL News and Rumors
