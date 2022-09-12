NFL News and Rumors

Mac Jones suffers back injury in Patriots opening game vs Dolphins

Joe Lyons
Following an underwhelming 7-20 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, it was announced that QB Mac Jones had suffered a back injury and underwent X-rays at the stadium.

Jones, 24, completed 21/30 passes for 213 yards with one touchdown pass, but was sacked twice and made a critical error which led to a Dolphins touchdown to rub salt in the wound.

The Jacksonville-born QB enters his sophomore year in the NFL with the world at his feet under Bill Belichick at the Patriots following an impressive rookie season as the team shifts away from the Brady era.

After helping the 2020 Patriots to become a 10-7 playoff team and topping his quarterback class which included Trevor Lawrence, Zach Wilson, Trey Lance, and Justin Fields, Mac Jones has become one of the brightest stars in football.

New England host the Pittsburgh Steelers next weekend, who pulled off a dramatic overtime victory to stun Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals to win 20-23.

