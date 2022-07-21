Madden 23 Ratings: Ranking the Top 12 NFL Interior Defensive Lineman

In preparation for the August release of Madden 23, several player rankings as well as three players who will be part of the 99 Club have already been released. Today’s updated rankings include a new 99 and the top 12 defensive linemen.

The 99 Club, which is a great honor for the players in Madden, identifies the top-five players in the NFL. Two of the five players haven’t been announced as of yet. The remaining two guys are still up in the air, but there are a few names we should be keeping an eye on, including one on this list.

Madden 23 Interior Defensive Lineman Ratings

For his sixth year in a row, Los Angeles Ram’s defensive lineman Aaron Donald has now been named a 99 overall in Madden.

This should come as a surprise considering he’s fresh off of winning a Super Bowl with the Rams. With his sixth 99 rating , he now is tied with Peyton Manning for the most ever.

A season ago, Donald finished with 12.5 sacks and 84 tackles. He is regarded among his peers as the best player in the NFL.

Let’s go over the defensive tackle ratings for some of the top interior defensive linemen in Madden 23.

Aaron Donald: 99 (6th straight yr)

Cam Heyward: 93

Vita Vea: 93

Jonathan Allen: 92

Chris Jones: 91

DeForest Buckner: 90

Kenny Clark: 89

Jeffery Simmons: 88

Fletcher Cox: 88

Michael Pierce: 88

Daron Payne: 87

Quinnen Williams: 86

Vita Vea Among Top-Ranked Defensive Linemen in Madden 23

There are some other interesting names on this list.

Vita Vea is the one that stands out the most, for a few different reasons. At only 27 years old, he likely still has another seven-eight years left in his career, showing that his career is truly only getting started. Vea has been with the Buccaneers since he started his career in 2021 and is one of the best in the game. He finished with 33 tackles and four sacks. Some might not think he’s deserving of a 93 overall, but if you watch the Buccaneers, it is certainly warranted.

Madden will be releasing more players throughout the week. It’s going to be interesting to see who they decide to name 99s, but some of the quarterbacks have a great chance of being added to the Club soon.