Madden 23 Ratings: Top Rookie Ratings by Team

Madden 23 is going to be released on August 19th and is expected to be one of the best games of the year, just as usual. The official ratings haven’t been released for every player this year, but there have been some rookie rating predictions that are certainly interesting and ones that we have to go over.

With some of the top rookies a season ago like Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, and others, it’s going to be interesting to see what rookies are at the top of their position this year.

Madden Rookie Rating Predictions

GamesRadar released their official Madden rookie rating prediction and had some good guesses on what could be these youngsters’ overalls.

1 Travon Walker (DE, Jacksonville Jaguars) – 83

2 Aidan Hutchinson (DE, Detroit Lions) – 82

3 Derek Stingley Jr. (CB, Houston Texans –) 81

4 Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner (CB, New York Jets) – 80

5 Kayvon Thibodeaux (DE, New York Giants) – 80

6 Ikem Ekwonu (OT, Carolina Panthers) – 79

7 Evan Neal (OT, New York Giants) – 77

8 Drake London (Atlanta Falcons) – 77

9 Charles Cross (OT, Seattle Seahawks) – 77

10 Garrett Wilson (WR, New York Jets) – 77

Top Rated Madden Rookies

It would make sense if Travon Walker is going to be the top-rated player from this rookie class. He was the number one pick in this year’s NFL draft and at only 21 years old, the defensive end showed plenty of promise throughout his college career. He was one of the best players in college football a season ago at the University of Georgia and it’s likely that he will find success in the NFL this season.

There are some other players that are certainly going to be interesting names to watch. One that is going to be interesting is Sauce Gardner of the New York Jets. Sauce Gardner had an incredible college career and is looking to be a force with New York this season. He has the potential to be one of the highest-rated rookies and possibly even the highest depending on what Madden gives him in each attribute category.