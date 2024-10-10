Magic, Wendell Carter Jr. Agree to Three-Year Contract Extension

The Orlando Magic are retaining a key role player in their frontcourt. The team has reportedly agreed to a contract extension with big man, Wendell Carter Jr. for three years. The deal is for reportedly $59 million. Carter Jr. is coming off a season where he was hampered by injuries. However, he still found ways to be effective in the 55 games he did appear in last year. The Orlando Magic feel as if he can be an integral part of their core going forward and now have some frontcourt depth for the foreseeable future.

Orlando Magic Sign Wendell Carter Jr. to Three-Year, $59 Million Extension

Wendell Carter Jr.’s Career

Wendell Carter Jr. has developed into a nice rotational role player in his five-year career. For his career, the former Duke product has averaged 12.5 points, 8.5 total rebounds per game, and an effective field goal percentage of 55.9 percent. Last season, Carter Jr. tallied 11.0 points, 6.9 total rebounds, and shot 52.5 percent from the field. One facet of his game that has improved is his three-point shooting. An aspect that will be huge for Orlando in terms of spacing.

Last year, Carter Jr. averaged a career-best three-point shooting percentage of 37.4 percent while tallying 3.1 three-point shots attempted per contest. For context, Wendell Carter Jr. has a career three-point shooting percentage 33.4 percent which is well below average. This can partly be attributed to the league shifting to a spacing focus that requires shooting at almost every position. However, it also shows how Orlando has unlocked the potential of another outcasted role player. All in all, Wendell Carter Jr. could be an important part of the Orlando Magic’s future if he can remain healthy.

Can he Help the Magic Take the Next Step?

The Orlando Magic have cultivated a promising crop of young talent. Paolo Banchero is their clear franchise cornerstone, but they have also surrounded him with scrappy, young talent. Guys like Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Jonathan Isaac, and Franz Wagner have become instrumental pieces for Orlando’s future. While Wendell Carter Jr. may not be in the same league as these three players, he can still carve out a solid role as a backup big in limited minutes. The Magic finished in the top-five of the Eastern Conference last season. With another year under their core’s belt, do not be surprised if they take another leap in development this coming season. Especially after having a taste of postseason action.