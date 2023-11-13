UFC News and Rumors

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker rematch booked for first event of 2024

Garrett Kerman
MMA: UFC 235-Cirkunov vs Walker

The highly anticipated rematch between light heavyweight contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker has been officially booked to headline the first UFC event of 2024. The five-round bout is set to take place at UFC Fight Night on January 13 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas

The rematch comes after the controversial no contest at UFC 294, where Ankalaev and Walker fought to a contentious ending. In the first round of their previous encounter, Ankalaev landed an illegal knee to Walker’s head while he was down on the canvas. Referee Dan Movahedi called a timeout and brought in the cageside doctor to examine Walker. Despite Walker appearing okay and answering the doctor’s questions, the doctor advised to stop the fight, officially ending it at the 3:13 mark of Round 1

Walker immediately protested the stoppage, prompting a reaction from Ankalaev, and the two had to be restrained from each other as UFC CEO Dana White stepped in to ensure the situation didn’t escalate.

The UFC’s decision to book the rematch reflects the significance of the initial bout and the unresolved nature of the contest. Both Ankalaev and Walker will have the opportunity to settle the score and determine a clear winner in their upcoming rematch and a possible title contender in the process.

The upcoming rematch between Ankalaev and Walker is highly anticipated, and both fighters will be eager to put the controversy of their previous encounter behind them. The outcome of this rematch will have significant implications for the light heavyweight division, potentially determining the next title contender.

