NHL News and Rumors

Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg to have season ending hip surgery

Author image
Jeremy Freeborn
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
USATSI_21652785_168396541_lowres-2

Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman John Klingberg of Gothenburg, Sweden is out for the rest of the season as he is soon expected to have hip surgery according to TSN on Wednesday. Klingberg has not played for the Maple Leafs since Toronto beat the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on November 11.

Klingberg’s 2023-24 NHL statistics

So far this season, Klingberg had five assists in 14 games and was a -7. He had eight penalty minutes, with two power play points, 14 shots on goal, 14 blocked shots, 11 hits, seven takeaways, and 12 giveaways.

Klingberg’s power-play points (both power-play assists) came in Maple Leafs wins. The first came on October 11, 2023, in a 6-5 Toronto win over the Montreal Canadiens. Klingberg had the primary helper on a goal by William Nylander with 45 seconds left in the second period, which put Toronto up 3-1 at the time. The second power-play point came on October 24, 2023, in a 4-1 Toronto win over the Washington Capitals. Klingberg helped set up Auston Matthews of San Ramon, California, with four minutes and 53 seconds left in the second period, and put Toronto up 4-0 at the time.

Struggled mightily defensively the last three seasons

The one-year deal worth $4.15 million that Klingberg signed with the Maple Leafs on July 1 was heavily criticized by many and considered a questionable signing by new Maple Leafs General Manager Brad Treliving. That is because Klingberg was an awful -28 on a very good Dallas Stars team in 2021-22, and was not any better defensively last season, as he was a -25 while sharing his time with the Anaheim Ducks and Minnesota Wild. Then in 2023-24, Klingberg was on pace to being a -35 with the Maple Leafs. Only four players had a worse plus/minus than -35 last season.

Eighth playoff spot in the Eastern Conference

The Maple Leafs have a record of 12 wins, six regulation losses and four losses in extra time for 28 points. They have the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference.

 

Topics  
NHL News and Rumors Toronto Maple Leafs
Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Jeremy Freeborn

Twitter Linkedin
I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines. In addition to www.thesportsdaily.com, the outlets I write for currently include Hockey Magazine Calgary, www.canadiansportscene.com, and www.thesportingbase.com. I also have experience at TSN in Toronto, the FAN 960 in Calgary, Alberta, and two years as the editor of GO! Magazines.
View All Posts By Jeremy Freeborn

Related To NHL News and Rumors

NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21963285_168396541_lowres-2

Blue Jackets trade left winger Eric Robinson to Sabres

Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  2h
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Anaheim Ducks at San Jose Sharks
Tomas Hertl collects sixth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 6 2023
NHL News and Rumors
MSG Sphere To Host NHL Draft 2024 In Las Vegas On June 28-29
MSG Sphere To Host NHL Draft 2024 In Las Vegas On June 28-29
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Dec 5 2023
NHL News and Rumors
USATSI_21990669_168396541_lowres-2
Coyotes record historic five game winning streak
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 5 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: New York Rangers at Vegas Golden Knights
Artemi Panarin records fifth career NHL hat trick
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 4 2023
NHL News and Rumors
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Columbus Blue Jackets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Lightning right winger Nikita Kucherov named NHL first star of the month
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 2 2023
NHL News and Rumors
jarry
X reacts to Tristan Jarry becoming the 14th NHL goalie to score a goal
Author image Jeremy Freeborn  •  Dec 1 2023
More News
Arrow to top