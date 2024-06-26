Mariners trade former Cy Young winner Dallas Keuchel to Brewers

The Seattle Mariners traded lefthanded pitcher Dallas Keuchel of Tulsa, Oklahoma to the Milwaukee Brewers for cash considerations on Tuesday according to Darragh McDonald of MLB Trade Rumors. Keuchel never pitched a Major League game with the Mariners since being acquired by Seattle as a free agent on May 23, 2024. He pitched 13 games with the Tacoma Rainiers of the Pacific Coast League instead.

Keuchel has been in the Major Leagues for a dozen seasons. He was with the Houston Astros from 2012 to 2018, the Atlanta Braves in 2019, the Chicago White Sox from 2020 to 2022, the Arizona Diamondbacks and Texas Rangers in 2022, and the Minnesota Twins in 2023.

MLB Career Statistics

Keuchel has a record of 103 wins and 92 losses for an earned run average of 4.02. In 1625 2/3 innings pitched, he has given up 1639 hits, 727 earned runs, 172 home runs, and 507 walks, to go along with 1243 strikeouts and a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.32.

Cy Young Season

Keuchel won the 2015 American League Cy Young Award while with the Astros. He led the American League in wins (20), shutouts (two), innings pitched (232), and WHIP (1.02) that year. Keuchel also had an earned run average of 2.48 and had 216 strikeouts. He gave up 185 hits, 64 earned runs, 17 home runs and 51 walks. In addition to winning the Cy Young Award, Keuchel was an All-Star for the first time. Keuchel’s shutouts were in a 3-0 Astros win over the Chicago White Sox on May 30, 2015, and in a 4-0 Astros win over the New York Yankees on June 25, 2015. In these 18 innings, he had 23 strikeouts compared to one walk.

Brewers in need for pitching help

Despite leading the National League Central comfortably with a record of 48 wins and 33 losses, the Brewers have a series of injury issues. Starting pitchers Brandon Woodruff, Wade Miley and Robert Gasser all are done for the year. We could see Keuchel in a Brewers uniform sooner than later.