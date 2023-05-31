News

Mark Zuckerberg Completes ‘Murph Challenge’ At Near World Record Pace

Gia Nguyen
The founder of Facebook and CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, celebrated Memorial Day by doing the extensive “Murph Challenge”. It’s a grueling fitness challenge that includes running a mile, doing 100 pull-ups, 200 push-ups, 300 squats, and finishing it off another mile all while wearing a 20-pound vest.

Zuckerberg completed the Murph Challenge in 39:58 minutes and shared a selfie of himself wearing the vest on a Facebook post. The CEO added that he and his family do the Murph Challenge every Memorial Day as a tradition in honor of those who defended the US.

The “Murph Challenge” was originally named after Lieutenant Michael P. Murphy, who was a Navy SEAL that was killed in action in Afghanistan in 2005.

Mark Zuckerberg Finishes Murph Challenge

Recently, Zuckerberg has focused on his fitness by taking up the martial art of Brazilian jiu-jitsu. He shared a little process on his journey which includes his daughters taking part in the Murph Challenge. While his daughters only did a quarter of the challenge, Zuckerberg’s time was even more impressive.

Zuckerberg was able to finish the challenge in 39:58 minutes. Many fans took to his post commenting that his time would rank among the top 200 of over 20,000 participants. His time is actually only about 6-7 minutes off the World Record pace.

Despite his success, Zuckerberg did clarify there were a few ways to complete the Murph Challenge. The most intense Murph Challenge rendition calls for people to doll 100 pull-ups, push-ups, and 300 squats sequentially. While Zuckerberg said he finished, he did mention that he did a bunch of sets of smaller reps, alternating the exercise.

The Murph Challenge is a workout that is done on Memorial Day at military bases and Navy ships deployed overseas. Murphy created his own CrossFit-style exercise known as “Body Armor”. When he died, the founder of CrossFit, Greg Glassman posted the video on the website and the Murph Challenge continued.

Topics  
News
Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia uses her analytical background to tell stories using the latest data and statistics. Her work has been sourced by Entrepreneur , Inquirer, and more. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, and yoga.
