Marlins trade catcher Jhonny Pereda to Athletics

Jeremy Freeborn
There was a trade made in Major League Baseball on Thursday as the Miami Marlins moved catcher Jhonny Pereda of San Juan, Venezuela to the Athletics for cash considerations according to Anthony Franco of MLB Trade Rumors.

Who has Pereda previously played with?

Pereda is joining his second Major League Baseball team as last year with the Marlins, he only played in 20 games as a rookie. For the majority of the 2024 baseball season, Pereda played for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp of the International League. The Jumbo Shrimp have been the Marlins’s AAA affiliate since 2021.

Jhonny Pereda’s MLB stats in 2024

Pereda batted .231 with zero home runs and four runs batted in. During 20 games, 39 at bats, and 40 plate appearances, Pereda scored two runs, and had nine hits, nine total bases, an on base percentage of .250, and a slugging percentage of .231. All nine of Pereda’s hits were singles.

Plate discipline was an issue for Pereda. Of his 40 plate appearances, he struck out 10 times. That means he struck out once every four plate appearances. Meanwhile, Pereda was unable to reach base via a walk.

Pereda collected five of his nine hits in two games. He had two hits in a 10-4 Marlins loss to the Cincinnati Reds on August 8, and three hits in a 6-4 Marlins loss to the Pittsburgh Pirates on September 10.

Pitched to one batter

Even though Pereda is primarily a catcher, he did pitch to one batter in 2024. The batter was Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Andy Pages of Havana, Cuba. In the top of the ninth inning, Pereda actually forced Pages to line out to third base. Pereda threw five pitches of which three were strikes in a 20-4 Marlins loss to the Dodgers on September 19. The game will be best remembered for the absolute greatness of Dodgers phenom Shohei Ohtani, who had three home runs and 10 runs batted in.

 

Jeremy Freeborn

I have over a decade of sports writing experience, primarily with the Canadian Encyclopedia, Canada's Sports Hall of Fame and numerous websites and magazines.
