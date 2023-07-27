Marlins trade reliever Dylan Floro to Twins

The Miami Marlins have traded right handed relief pitcher Dylan Floro of Merced, California to the Minnesota Twins for right handed relief pitcher Jorge Lopez of Caguas, Puerto Rico. The Twins are the sixth Major League Baseball team that Floro has pitched for as he was previously with the Tampa Bay Rays (2016), Chicago Cubs (2017), Cincinnati Reds (2018), Los Angeles Dodgers (2018 to 2020) and Miami Marlins (2021 to 2023).

2023 MLB Statistics for Floro

Floro has a record of three wins and five losses with an earned run average of 4.54. In 43 games, he has nine holds and seven saves, with a WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched) of 1.49. During 39 2/3 innings, Floro has given up 48 hits, 20 earned runs, two home runs, and 11 walks, to go along with 41 strikeouts. The two Major League Baseball players who have hit a home run off of Floro this season were Matt Olson of the Atlanta Braves and Jake Fraley of the Cincinnati Reds. Olson currently leads the National League with 32 dingers.

World Series Champion

Floro was part of the Dodgers team that won the 2020 World Series. He gave up three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings pitched, and had seven strikeouts in six postseason games. The Dodgers defeated the Rays in six games to win the World Series.

Lopez joins fifth MLB team

Lopez is joining his fifth Major League team. He has previously been with the Milwaukee Brewers (2015, 2017, 2018), the Kansas City Royals (2018 to 2020), the Baltimore Orioles (202o to 2022), and Minnesota Twins (2022 to 2023). This season it has been a struggle for Lopez as he has an earned run average of 5.09 in 37 games for the Twins.

2022 MLB All-Star

Despite his 2022 struggles, Lopez was an All-Star during the 2022 season where he was brilliant while with the Orioles. He had an earned run average of 1.68 in 44 games with Baltimore.

Where the Twins and Marlins are in the standings?

Minnesota leads the American League Central with a record of 54 wins and 50 losses. Miami is in the National League Wildcard hunt as they are only half a game back of the Phillies for the final wildcard spot with a record of 55 wins and 48 losses.