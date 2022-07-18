Maryland Primary Elections See Republicans in Dead Heat

The 2022 Maryland elections for both the next governor of Maryland, and the Maryland U.S. House of Representatives take place on November 8th, 2022, with the primaries for each party being held this Tuesday, July 19th. Two-term Republican Governor Larry Hogan has reached his term limit and cannot seek re-election this year, which ensures that Maryland will have a new governor in 2023.

To learn more about the 2022 Maryland election primaries, continue reading as we explore the betting odds for the July 19th Maryland election primaries for both Maryland governor and the U.S. House of Representatives.

2022 Maryland Election Odds | Who Will Be the Next Governor of Maryland?

With Larry Hogan having reached his term limit as Maryland governor, the next Republican candidate will likely have to move closer to the center in order to hold GOP power in the Old Line State.

Hogan won 55% of the vote in the 2018 Maryland gubernatorial election, earning about 200,000 more votes than his opponent Ben Jealous to win a second term as Maryland governor. However, on the heels of COVID-19, and a tumultuous presidency of Donald Trump, Maryland came out in full support of Joe Biden in the 2020 Presidential election, with Biden/Harris winning the state by earning 65% of the vote.

Now, on the heels of the controversial overturning of Roe v. Wade, as well as the ever more dramatic January 6th committee hearings, the Republican Party is taking big hits in the more moderate states of America, which may reflect in this year’s 2022 Maryland elections.

Based on predictions from the major polling aggregates, including Politico, Fox News, and 538, the Democrats are unanimously favored to flip Maryland back into a blue state. However, until we know the candidates for the head-to-head election on November 8th, we are still left without straight-up betting odds for this year’s Maryland governor race.

Until then, let’s take a look at the odds for the Maryland primaries, which will be held this Tuesday, July 19th.

Politics Betting Odds for Maryland Primaries | 2022 Maryland Election Odds

Daniel Cox is the -150 betting favorite to win Tuesday’s Republican primary over Kelly Schulz. Cox is currently the elected representative from Maryland’s fourth district in the Maryland House of Delegates and served as the secretary of the Frederick County Republican Central Committee from 2018 until last year.

Cox is a Trump-endorsed, MAGA republican, who openly called then U.S. vice-president Mike Pence a ‘traitor’ during the events that led up to the attack on the United States Capitol on January 6th. Cox has also given controversial statements regarding abortion, climate change, the COVID-19 pandemic, immigration, and transgender health issues.

His opponent, Kelly Schulz, is the former Secretary of the Maryland Department of Commerce and was a former elected representative of the Maryland House of Delegates from 2019 until earlier this year. Shulz is a more moderate Republican, who has been endorsed by the current Governor Larry Hogan, and while Shulz is slightly more center of right than her MAGA opponent, she was still a strong advocate against COVID-19 mask mandates, vaccines and has been a staunch supporter of gun rights throughout her political career.

For full betting odds of the 2022 Maryland election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Republican Primary

Candidate Maryland Election

Primary Odds Play Daniel Cox (R) -150 Kelly Schulz (R) +100

Wes Moore is the strong -300 betting favorite to be elected as the Democratic nominee for the 2022 Maryland gubernatorial election. Maryland is a best-selling author, television producer, United States Army veteran, and the former CEO of Robin Hood Foundation, a New York-based philanthropy organization.

Moore is a self-proclaimed ‘fiscal conservative, social moderate,’ and has advocated for both police and education reform during his 2022 election campaign. Moore’s opponent is Tom Perez, an attorney, and the former Chair of the Democratic National Committee.

Perez was endorsed by current U.S. President Joe Biden during his successful run for the DNC chair in 2017, as well as by former U.S. President Barak Obama. Perez was named as a potential running mate candidate for Hillary Clinton back in 2016 but was ultimately not selected, though Perez campaigned for Clinton during her run for the presidency in 2016.

While primary polling offers a limited window into the general opinion on candidates, Tom Perez has polled substantially well for a 2-1 underdog.

For full betting odds of the 2022 Maryland election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Democratic Primary

Candidate Maryland Election

Primary Odds Play Wes Moore (D) -300 Tom Perez (D) +200

2022 Maryland Election Odds | Primaries for U.S. House of Representatives

The 2022 Maryland elections will also be held for the U.S. House of Representatives, with the primaries for these also being held on Tuesday, July 19th. In the Maryland 4th district, Glenn Ivey is the slight -135 betting favorite over Donna Edwards, who is an even money underdog.

For full betting odds of the 2022 Maryland election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Maryland’s 4th

Congressional District 2022 Maryland

Primary Odds Play Glenn Ivey (D) -135 Donna Edwards (D) +100

In Maryland’s 6th District, Republican candidate Neil Parrot is a -185 betting favorite against Matthew Foldi, who is a +145 underdog.

For full betting odds of the 2022 Maryland election, check out the table below via BetOnline.

Maryland’s 6th

Congressional District 2022 Maryland

Primary Odds Play Neil Parrott (R) -185 Matthew Foldi (R) +145

The 2022 Maryland Election primaries take place this Tuesday, July 19th, with the national elections being held on November 8th, 2022.

