The PGA Tour will head to the iconic Augusta National Golf Course next week for the 2023 Masters. There is a strict criteria for qualifying for the Masters, and while some people have already received their invitation, other players are on the bubble to go to Augusta National.

The Masters’ invitations have been sent but there’s still one more way for PGA Tour players to secure a spot at Augusta National. The PGA Tour makes its last stop ahead of the Masters at the 2023 Valero Texas Open in San Antonio, Texas this week.

Most players sitting on the Masters’ bubble will need a win this weekend to guarantee a spot in the top 50. There has already been 89 invitations sent out at Masters. The last way for players to qualify is by making it into the top 50 on the Official World Golf Rankings. With approximately 38 points left on the line, a win at Valero Texas Open could change a player’s entire season.

Which PGA Tour Players Are On The Masters’ Bubble?

A win at Valero Texas Open is the last ticket to the Masters.

Last year J.J Spaun won his way into Augusta and Corey Conners also accomplished the feat in 2019.

This year, there are a few players with a legitimate shot at grabbing the last Masters invitation, including Rickie Fowler, Padraig Harrington, Matt Wallace, and Taylor Montgomery.

Let’s go over what a win could do for each player’s chances of playing for a Green Jacket.

Rickie Fowler

It’s been two years since Rickie Fowler qualified for the Masters. Prior to the last two years, Fowler played at Augusta every year from 2011 to 2020. He even had a runner-up finish during that timeframe, losing to Patrick Reed by one shot in 2018.

Despite missing the Masters two years in a row, Fowler has been trending upwards over the last few months. He’s put together a string of five top-20 finishes and is sitting at No. 59 on the OWGR. He also played well at Match Play but missed out on the Round of 16.

A win this weekend would be huge and put Fowler back at Augusta once again.

Padraig Harrington

Harrington is coming into Texas full of confidence after receiving the nod for the World Golf Hall of Fame. He played in the Masters last year through his fourth-place tie at the 2021 PGA Championship but missed the cut at Augusta. In his career, he’s competed at 16 Masters Championships and has three top-10 finishes.

Harrington played twice on the Florida Swing including the Honda Classic and Arnold Palmer Invitational, making the cut in both.

Matt Wallace

Two weeks ago, Matt Wallace was ranked No. 209 but after some terrific play, he’s now sitting at No. 117. Wallace is coming off two strong weeks with a T7 finish at the Valspar Championship and a win at the Corales Puntacana Championship, marking his first on the Tour.

He’s on a hot streak and will look to complete a back-to-back for a spot at the Masters. In his career, he’s played at three Masters but didn’t receive an invitation last year.

Taylor Montgomery

Since the beginning of 2023, Taylor Montgomery has been hovering around the top 50 on the OWGR. He’s played well this season, making his last two cuts at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, and The Players Championship.

Last week, Montgomery lost 2-1 after three days of Match play. He was faced with a playoff round against Mackenzie Hughes to get out of the round-robin but ultimately came up short.

Montgomery is currently No. 58 and will need a big weekend to secure his spot at the Masters, for the first time in his career.

