Masters 2023 Official Field, Invitees, & Tournament Participants

The 2023 Masters field will include 88 players, including past Masters champions, previous major championship winners, and the world’s top 50 golfers. Tiger Woods will be back in action, along with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm, who will be up against LIV Golf members for the first time this season. Check out the official 2023 Masters field below

After an exciting finish to the 2023 Valero Texas Open, the field is finally set for the 2023 Masters. Corey Conners took home the Valero Texas Open to seal his invitation to Augusta National.

The 2023 Masters field is highlighted by Tiger Woods, who will make his second appearance of the season at Augusta National. Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and other LIV Golf members will also return to Augusta. It will be a competitive weekend of golf as PGA Tour players meet with LIV Golf members for the first time this season.

Golf fans will finally get a chance to witness the world’s best golfers in action, as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and more tee off this weekend in Georgia.

Masters 2023 Official Field

All the Masters invitations have been sent and players have already started to arrive at Augusta. In total, 88 players will participate in the 87th edition of the tournament. It will mark the strongest field of the season, as the Masters will showcase all the best golfers in the world from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf league.

Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and some of golf’s biggest names will return for the first major championship of the season. However, all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy, who is favored to win the 2023 Masters and earn his first career Green Jacket, completing his long-awaited career grand slam.

Despite the stacked field, the Masters is not the strongest field of the major championships, as some amateur players are invited. However, the Masters will have the smallest field of the year, and with only 50 players making the cut, players will have to be sharp from the moment they tee off on Thursday.

Check out the list below for the Masters 2023 official field.

Abraham Ancer

Sam Bennett

Keegan Bradley

Sam Burns

Patrick Cantlay

Ben Carr

Cameron Champ

Corey Conners

Fred Couples

Harrison Crowe

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Harris English

Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira

Tony Finau

Matt Fitzpatrick

Tommy Fleetwood

Ryan Fox

Sergio Garcia

Talor Gooch

Brian Harman

Tyrrell Hatton

Russell Henley

Kazuki Higa

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Viktor Hovland

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Dustin Johnson

Zach Johnson

Tom Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kevin Kisner

Kurt Kitayama

Brooks Koepka

Jason Kokrak

Bernhard Langer

Min Woo Lee

K.H. Lee

Shane Lowry

Sandy Lyle

Hideki Matsuyama

Matthew McClean

Rory McIlroy

Adrian Meronk

Phil Mickelson

Will Mitchell

Larry Mize

Francesco Molinari

Taylor Moore

Collin Morikawa

Kevin Na

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Jose Maria Olazabal

Louis Oosthuizen

Mito Pereira

Thomas Pieters

J.T. Poston

Aldrich Potgieter

Seamus Power

Jon Rahm

Patrick Reed

Justin Rose

Gordon Sargent

Xander Schauffele

Scottie Scheffler

Charl Schwartzel

Adam Scott

Vijay Singh

Cam Smith

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Sepp Straka

Adam Svensson

Sahith Theegala

Justin Thomas

Harold Varner III

Bubba Watson

Mike Weir

Danny Willett

Gary Woodland

Tiger Woods

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Past Masters Champions Not Competing

Tommy Aaron

Jack Burke Jr.

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd

Trevor Immelman

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O’Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson

Ian Woosnam

Fuzzy Zoeller

