Masters 2023 Official Field, Invitees, & Tournament Participants

The 2023 Masters field will include 88 players, including past Masters champions, previous major championship winners, and the world’s top 50 golfers. Tiger Woods will be back in action, along with Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, and Jon Rahm, who will be up against LIV Golf members for the first time this season. Check out the official 2023 Masters field below
After an exciting finish to the 2023 Valero Texas Open, the field is finally set for the 2023 Masters. Corey Conners took home the Valero Texas Open to seal his invitation to Augusta National.
The 2023 Masters field is highlighted by Tiger Woods, who will make his second appearance of the season at Augusta National. Phil Mickelson, Bubba Watson, and other LIV Golf members will also return to Augusta. It will be a competitive weekend of golf as PGA Tour players meet with LIV Golf members for the first time this season.
Golf fans will finally get a chance to witness the world’s best golfers in action, as Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Cameron Smith, Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka, and more tee off this weekend in Georgia.
Masters 2023 Official Field
All the Masters invitations have been sent and players have already started to arrive at Augusta. In total, 88 players will participate in the 87th edition of the tournament. It will mark the strongest field of the season, as the Masters will showcase all the best golfers in the world from both the PGA Tour and LIV Golf league.
Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, and some of golf’s biggest names will return for the first major championship of the season. However, all eyes will be on Rory McIlroy, who is favored to win the 2023 Masters and earn his first career Green Jacket, completing his long-awaited career grand slam.
Despite the stacked field, the Masters is not the strongest field of the major championships, as some amateur players are invited. However, the Masters will have the smallest field of the year, and with only 50 players making the cut, players will have to be sharp from the moment they tee off on Thursday.
Check out the list below for the Masters 2023 official field.
- Abraham Ancer
- Sam Bennett
- Keegan Bradley
- Sam Burns
- Patrick Cantlay
- Ben Carr
- Cameron Champ
- Corey Conners
- Fred Couples
- Harrison Crowe
- Jason Day
- Bryson DeChambeau
- Harris English
- Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
- Tony Finau
- Matt Fitzpatrick
- Tommy Fleetwood
- Ryan Fox
- Sergio Garcia
- Talor Gooch
- Brian Harman
- Tyrrell Hatton
- Russell Henley
- Kazuki Higa
- Tom Hoge
- Max Homa
- Billy Horschel
- Viktor Hovland
- Mackenzie Hughes
- Sungjae Im
- Dustin Johnson
- Zach Johnson
- Tom Kim
- Si Woo Kim
- Chris Kirk
- Kevin Kisner
- Kurt Kitayama
- Brooks Koepka
- Jason Kokrak
- Bernhard Langer
- Min Woo Lee
- K.H. Lee
- Shane Lowry
- Sandy Lyle
- Hideki Matsuyama
- Matthew McClean
- Rory McIlroy
- Adrian Meronk
- Phil Mickelson
- Will Mitchell
- Larry Mize
- Francesco Molinari
- Taylor Moore
- Collin Morikawa
- Kevin Na
- Joaquin Niemann
- Alex Noren
- Jose Maria Olazabal
- Louis Oosthuizen
- Mito Pereira
- Thomas Pieters
- J.T. Poston
- Aldrich Potgieter
- Seamus Power
- Jon Rahm
- Patrick Reed
- Justin Rose
- Gordon Sargent
- Xander Schauffele
- Scottie Scheffler
- Charl Schwartzel
- Adam Scott
- Vijay Singh
- Cam Smith
- Jordan Spieth
- Scott Stallings
- Sepp Straka
- Adam Svensson
- Sahith Theegala
- Justin Thomas
- Harold Varner III
- Bubba Watson
- Mike Weir
- Danny Willett
- Gary Woodland
- Tiger Woods
- Cameron Young
- Will Zalatoris
Past Masters Champions Not Competing
- Tommy Aaron
- Jack Burke Jr.
- Angel Cabrera
- Charles Coody
- Ben Crenshaw
- Nick Faldo
- Raymond Floyd
- Trevor Immelman
- Jack Nicklaus
- Mark O’Meara
- Gary Player
- Craig Stadler
- Tom Watson
- Ian Woosnam
- Fuzzy Zoeller
