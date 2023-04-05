Golf News and Rumors

Masters 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Winner’s Share Set At $2.7M

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
4 min read
Masters 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Winner’s Share Set At $2.7M

The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 Masters this week, as they compete for a share of a $15 million purse. The 2023 Masters’ winner will take home the iconic Green Jacket, along with a cool $2.7 million payout. Learn more about the Masters 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The 2023 Masters marks the beginning of championship golf and the world’s best players have gathered at Augusta National for the first major of the year.

Even though several PGA Tour events have seen their purses increase by a substantial margin, the Masters purse for 2023 has not increased. Instead, it remains at $15 million, which is 66% lower than LIV Golf’s lucrative payouts and 33% less than the PGA Tour’s elevated events.

Despite not increasing its payouts, the Masters remains one of the most prestigious events in golf and there will be much more at stake than just the $15 million purse.

Players will try to cement their legacy and earn the opportunity to dawn the iconic Masters’ Green Jacket, which has become golf’s greatest honor. The winner of the tournament also receives an honorary membership to Augusta National, one of the world’s most exclusive golf courses.

The winner of the 2023 Masters will take home a standard payout of $2.7 million, which is 18% of the purse.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the purse, prize money, and payouts for the 2023 Masters.

The Masters 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Steeped in tradition, the Masters is the first major championship of the season and is held at Augusta National every year during the first week of April. Even though other individual events offer more lucrative purses, the Masters is one of the most prestigious events on the golf calendar.

The standard purse payout for the tournament is 18 percent, and with a $15 million purse in 2023, the winner will receive a Green Jacket and a $2.7 million payout. Overall, the 2023 Masters offers 66 percent less prize money than LIV Golf events, where winners pocket $4 million for a first-place finish.

The PGA Tour has designated a few events this year with elevated purses of $20 million. Events such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Genesis Invitational, and other highly respected tournaments on the Tour also offer 33 percent more prize money than the 2023 Masters.

For a complete breakdown of The Masters purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money
1 $2,700,000
2 $1,620,000
3 $1,020,000
4 $720,000
5 $600,000
6 $540,000
7 $502,500
8 $465,000
9 $435,000
10 $405,000
11 $375,000
12 $345,000
13 $315,000
14 $285,000
15 $270,000
16 $255,000
17 $240,000
18 $225,000
19 $210,000
20 $195,000
21 $180,000
22 $168,000
23 $156,000
24 $144,000
25 $132,000
26 $120,000
27 $115,500
28 $111,000
29 $106,500
30 $102,000
31 $97,500
32 $93,000
33 $88,500
34 $84,750
35 $81,000
36 $77,250
37 $73,500
38 $70,500
39 $67,500
40 $64,500
41 $61,500
42 $58,500
43 $55,500
44 $52,500
45 $49,500
46 $46,500
47 $43,500
48 $41,100
49 $39,000
50 $37,800

2023 Masters Purse Stays the Same in 2023

Although the purse for the Masters has not increased this year, players have been competing for larger sums of money throughout the year. However, winning at Augusta National means much more than just a big payout; it cements the player’s legacy and etches their name in golf history.

In addition to the prestige that comes with winning the Masters, the champion is awarded a lifetime invitation to every Masters event, regardless of age or rank. This means that they will always be invited back to Augusta National each year, no matter what happens in their career. Moreover, the winner receives an honorary membership to one of the most exclusive and prestigious golf clubs in the world.

The winner of the tournament will also be presented with the iconic Green Jacket, which has become a symbol of excellence in the sport.

Therefore, despite the purse not increasing this year, there is much more at stake than just money at Augusta National this weekend.

Check out the table below to view The Masters purses since 2000.

Year Winner Winner’s

share ($)

 Purse($)
2023 TBD 2,700,000 15,000,000
2022 Scottie Scheffler 2,700,000 15,000,000
2021 Hideki Matsuyama 2,070,000 11,500,000
2020 Dustin Johnson 2,070,000 11,500,000
2019 Tiger Woods (5) 2,070,000 11,500,000
2018 Patrick Reed 1,980,000 11,000,000
2017 Sergio García 1,980,000 11,000,000
2016 Danny Willett 1,800,000 10,000,000
2015 Jordan Spieth 1,800,000 10,000,000
2014 Bubba Watson (2) 1,620,000 9,000,000
2013 Adam Scott 1,440,000 8,000,000
2012 Bubba Watson 1,440,000 8,000,000
2011 Charl Schwartzel 1,440,000 8,000,000
2010 Phil Mickelson (3) 1,350,000 7,500,000
2009 Ángel Cabrera 1,350,000 7,500,000
2008 Trevor Immelman 1,350,000 7,500,000
2007 Zach Johnson 1,305,000 7,250,000
2006 Phil Mickelson (2) 1,260,000 7,000,000
2005 Tiger Woods (4) 1,260,000 7,000,000
2004 Phil Mickelson 1,117,000 6,205,556
2003 Mike Weir 1,080,000 6,000,000
2002 Tiger Woods (3) 1,008,000 5,600,000
2001 Tiger Woods (2) 1,008,000 5,600,000
2000 Vijay Singh 828,000 4,600,000

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023 Stats: Best Career Score Under Par and Most Birdies At Augusta National

Masters 2023 Stats: Best Career Score Under Par and Most Birdies At Augusta National

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  9min
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Winner’s Share Set At $2.7M
Masters 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Winner’s Share Set At $2.7M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  16min
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023- Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Masters 2023: Tee Times, Featured Groups, Pairings, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  3h
Golf News and Rumors
How to Bet on the Masters in FL | Florida Sports Betting Guide
Masters 2023: Tiger Woods Talks And Concessions Prices Top Tuesday’s News From Augusta National
Author image Wendi Oliveros  •  7h
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023 Official Field, Invitees, & Tournament Participants
Masters 2023 Official Field, Invitees, & Tournament Participants
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Smylie Kauffman’s Golf Commentary To Bring Player’s Perspective To 2023 Masters
Smylie Kaufman’s Golf Commentary To Bring Player’s Perspective To 2023 Masters
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 3 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023: Which LIV Golfers are playing at Augusta National?
Masters 2023: Which LIV Golfers are playing at Augusta National?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Apr 3 2023
More News
Arrow to top