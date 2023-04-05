Masters 2023 Purse, Prize Money, & Winner’s Share Set At $2.7M

The world’s top golfers will tee off at the 2023 Masters this week, as they compete for a share of a $15 million purse. The 2023 Masters’ winner will take home the iconic Green Jacket, along with a cool $2.7 million payout. Learn more about the Masters 2023 purse, prize money, payout structure, and winner’s share below.

The 2023 Masters marks the beginning of championship golf and the world’s best players have gathered at Augusta National for the first major of the year.

Even though several PGA Tour events have seen their purses increase by a substantial margin, the Masters purse for 2023 has not increased. Instead, it remains at $15 million, which is 66% lower than LIV Golf’s lucrative payouts and 33% less than the PGA Tour’s elevated events.

Despite not increasing its payouts, the Masters remains one of the most prestigious events in golf and there will be much more at stake than just the $15 million purse.

Players will try to cement their legacy and earn the opportunity to dawn the iconic Masters’ Green Jacket, which has become golf’s greatest honor. The winner of the tournament also receives an honorary membership to Augusta National, one of the world’s most exclusive golf courses.

The winner of the 2023 Masters will take home a standard payout of $2.7 million, which is 18% of the purse.

Below, you can find a complete breakdown of the purse, prize money, and payouts for the 2023 Masters.

The Masters 2023: Purse, Prize Money, and Payout

Steeped in tradition, the Masters is the first major championship of the season and is held at Augusta National every year during the first week of April. Even though other individual events offer more lucrative purses, the Masters is one of the most prestigious events on the golf calendar.

The standard purse payout for the tournament is 18 percent, and with a $15 million purse in 2023, the winner will receive a Green Jacket and a $2.7 million payout. Overall, the 2023 Masters offers 66 percent less prize money than LIV Golf events, where winners pocket $4 million for a first-place finish.

The PGA Tour has designated a few events this year with elevated purses of $20 million. Events such as the Arnold Palmer Invitational, the Genesis Invitational, and other highly respected tournaments on the Tour also offer 33 percent more prize money than the 2023 Masters.

For a complete breakdown of The Masters purse, prize money, and payouts, please refer to the table below.

Position Prize Money 1 $2,700,000 2 $1,620,000 3 $1,020,000 4 $720,000 5 $600,000 6 $540,000 7 $502,500 8 $465,000 9 $435,000 10 $405,000 11 $375,000 12 $345,000 13 $315,000 14 $285,000 15 $270,000 16 $255,000 17 $240,000 18 $225,000 19 $210,000 20 $195,000 21 $180,000 22 $168,000 23 $156,000 24 $144,000 25 $132,000 26 $120,000 27 $115,500 28 $111,000 29 $106,500 30 $102,000 31 $97,500 32 $93,000 33 $88,500 34 $84,750 35 $81,000 36 $77,250 37 $73,500 38 $70,500 39 $67,500 40 $64,500 41 $61,500 42 $58,500 43 $55,500 44 $52,500 45 $49,500 46 $46,500 47 $43,500 48 $41,100 49 $39,000 50 $37,800

2023 Masters Purse Stays the Same in 2023

Although the purse for the Masters has not increased this year, players have been competing for larger sums of money throughout the year. However, winning at Augusta National means much more than just a big payout; it cements the player’s legacy and etches their name in golf history.

In addition to the prestige that comes with winning the Masters, the champion is awarded a lifetime invitation to every Masters event, regardless of age or rank. This means that they will always be invited back to Augusta National each year, no matter what happens in their career. Moreover, the winner receives an honorary membership to one of the most exclusive and prestigious golf clubs in the world.

The winner of the tournament will also be presented with the iconic Green Jacket, which has become a symbol of excellence in the sport.

Therefore, despite the purse not increasing this year, there is much more at stake than just money at Augusta National this weekend.

Check out the table below to view The Masters purses since 2000.

Year Winner Winner’s share ($) Purse($) 2023 TBD 2,700,000 15,000,000 2022 Scottie Scheffler 2,700,000 15,000,000 2021 Hideki Matsuyama 2,070,000 11,500,000 2020 Dustin Johnson 2,070,000 11,500,000 2019 Tiger Woods (5) 2,070,000 11,500,000 2018 Patrick Reed 1,980,000 11,000,000 2017 Sergio García 1,980,000 11,000,000 2016 Danny Willett 1,800,000 10,000,000 2015 Jordan Spieth 1,800,000 10,000,000 2014 Bubba Watson (2) 1,620,000 9,000,000 2013 Adam Scott 1,440,000 8,000,000 2012 Bubba Watson 1,440,000 8,000,000 2011 Charl Schwartzel 1,440,000 8,000,000 2010 Phil Mickelson (3) 1,350,000 7,500,000 2009 Ángel Cabrera 1,350,000 7,500,000 2008 Trevor Immelman 1,350,000 7,500,000 2007 Zach Johnson 1,305,000 7,250,000 2006 Phil Mickelson (2) 1,260,000 7,000,000 2005 Tiger Woods (4) 1,260,000 7,000,000 2004 Phil Mickelson 1,117,000 6,205,556 2003 Mike Weir 1,080,000 6,000,000 2002 Tiger Woods (3) 1,008,000 5,600,000 2001 Tiger Woods (2) 1,008,000 5,600,000 2000 Vijay Singh 828,000 4,600,000

