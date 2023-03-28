Masters 2023: Qualifications, Invitees, Cut Rules, & Field

The first major golf tournament is right around the corner as the PGA Tour will stop at Augusta National on April 6. Find the Masters 2023 qualifications, invitees, unofficial field, and cut rules below.

Golf fans will feat up for a tradition unlike any other as the PGA Tour stops at Augusta National for the 2023 Masters next week. With one more event on the schedule, the official field hasn’t been set, but many players have already received their Masters Invitations by hitting certain qualifications.

The field will bring back past winners, meaning players at the top of their game will go up against legends like Bubba Watson, Tiger Woods, and Phil Mickelson. Playing for a green jacket is one of the most exciting golf traditions on the PGA Tour and players must fit a certain criteria to be invited to the prestigious tournament.

Below we’ll go over how to qualify for the Masters and invitations already sent out for the upcoming 2023 Masters.

Masters Qualifications

It’s an honor to play at the Masters and every year players have different ways that they can qualify for the first major golf tournament of the season. The Masters is one of the most prestigious events of the year.

According to the Masters committee, there are 19 ways for a player to receive an invitation. Past champions, winners of previous major championships, winners of the Players Championship, and others are invited to the event.

Scroll down below for qualifications of an invite from Masters.com.

Masters Tournament Champions (Lifetime) US Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years) The Open Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years) PGA Champions (Honorary, non-competing after five years) Winners of The Players Championship (Three years) Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year) Current US Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the current US Amateur Champion Current The Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year) Current Asia-Pacific Amateur Champion (One year) Current Latin America Amateur Champion (One year) Current US Mid-Amateur Champion (One year) The first 12 players, including ties, in the previous year’s Masters Tournament The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s US Open The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s The Open Championship The first 4 players, including ties, in the previous year’s PGA Championship Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from previous Masters to current Masters Those qualifying for the previous year’s season-ending Tour Championship The 50 leaders on the Final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

Masters Cut Rules

The Masters cut rule states that the top-50 players, including ties, after round two has been completed will progress to the weekend.

The cut at The Masters is determined after the second round of play, which is typically completed on Friday. At that point, the top 50 players on the leaderboard, as well as any players tied for 50th place, are eligible to continue playing in the tournament.

In addition to the top 50 players, any golfer within 10 strokes of the lead is also eligible to continue playing. However, if this rule results in more than 50 players making the cut, only the top 50 plus ties will advance.

It’s worth noting that The Masters has a smaller field size than most other PGA Tour golf tournaments, which can make the cut rules more competitive. Augusta National is known for its challenging course layout, so even making the cut at The Masters is considered a significant accomplishment for most golfers.

Masters 2023 Invitees & Potential Field

With the Masters one week away, many invitations have already been sent out to players that have already qualified. The official Masters field isn’t set yet, as players have one more opportunity to secure their spot at Augusta National with a strong showing at Valero Texas Open and a late push into the top 50 on the Official World Golf Rankings.

Every year at the Masters, players are invited without meeting qualifications.

Under the Masters’ committee’s discretion, both Japan Tour pro Kazuki Higa and amateur Gordon Sargent (reigning NCAA Champion) have received special invitations to play at Augusta this year.

Scroll down below for a list of Masters invitees that have qualified as of March 27, 2023.

INVITEES QUALIFICATION Ancer, Abraham 18, 19 #* Bennett, Sam 7-A Bradley, Keegan 16, 18, 19 Burns, Sam 16, 17, 18, 19 Cantlay, Patrick 16, 17, 18, 19 #* Carr, Ben 7-B Champ, Cameron 12 Conners, Corey 12, 17, 18, 19 Couples, Fred 1 #* Crowe, Harrison 9 Day, Jason 19 DeChambeau, Bryson 2 English, Harris 19 #* Fernandez de Oliveira, Mateo 10 Finau, Tony 16, 1 7, 18, 19 Fitzpatrick, Matt 2, 17, 18, 19 Fleetwood, Tommy 14, 18, 19 # Fox, Ryan 18, 19 Garcia, Sergio 1 Gooch, Talor 17, 18 Harman, Brian 17, 18, 19 Hatton, Tyrrell 18, 19 Henley, Russell 16, 18 #Higa, Kazuki Special Hoge, Tom 17, 18, 19 Homa, Max 16, 17, 18, 19 Horschel, Billy 16, 17, 18, 19 Hovland, Viktor 14, 17, 18 Hughes, Mackenzie 16, 18 Im, Sungjae 12, 17, 18 Johnson, Dustin 1, 12, 18 Johnson, Zach 1 Kim, Si Woo 16 # Kim, Tom 16, 18 Kirk, Chris 16 Kisner, Kevin 18 # Kitayama, Kurt 16, 18 Koepka, Brooks 2, 4 Kokrak, Jason 18 Langer, Bernhard 1 Lee, Kyoung-Hoon 16, 17, 18 Lee, Min Woo 19 Lowry, Shane 3, 12, 18 Lyle, Sandy 1 Matsuyama, Hideki 1, 13, 17, 18 #* McClean, Matthew 11 McIlroy, Rory 12, 14, 16, 17, 18 # Meronk, Adrian 18 Mickelson, Phil 1, 4 Mitchell, Keith 19 Mize, Larry 1 Molinari, Francesco 3 # Moore, Taylor 16 Morikawa, Collin 3, 4, 12, 17, 18 Na, Kevin 18 Niemann, Joaquin 17, 18 Noren, Alex 18 Olazabal, Jose Maria 1 Oosthuizen, Louis 18 # Pereira, Mito 15, 18 Pieters, Thomas 18 Poston, J.T. 16, 17 #* Potgieter, Aldrich 8 Power, Seamus 16, 18 Rahm, Jon 2, 16, 17, 18 Reed, Patrick 1 Rose, Justin 16 #* Sargent, Gordon Special Schauffele, Xander 16, 17, 18 Scheffler, Scottie 1, 13, 16, 17, 18 Schwartzel, Charl 1, 12 Scott, Adam 1, 17, 18 Singh, Vijay 1 Smith, Cameron 3, 5, 12, 17, 18 Spieth, Jordan 1, 16, 17, 18 Stallings, Scott 17 Straka, Sepp 17, 18 # Svensson, Adam 16 # Theegala, Sahith 17, 18 Thomas, Justin 4, 5, 12, 17, 18 Varner III, Harold 18 Watson, Bubba 1 Weir, Mike 1 Willett, Danny 1, 12 Wise, Aaron 18 Woodland, Gary 2 Woods, Tiger 1 Young, Cameron 14, 15, 17, 18 Zalatoris, Will 12, 13, 15, 16, 17, 18

Golf Betting Guides 2023

Add The Sports Daily to your Google News Feed!

Note: * denotes Amateur, # denotes first Masters