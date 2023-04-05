The 2023 Masters will bring together the world’s best golfers, as PGA Tour players and LIV Golf members put their differences aside for a chance at a Green Jacket. Find key Masters stats, including which golfers have the best career score and the most birdies or better at Augusta National.

The 2023 Masters will swing into action on Thursday morning as the best golfers in the world compete for a Green Jacket.

At -89, Tiger Woods comes into the 87th edition of the Masters with the best career score under par at Augusta National of any player in the field. On the other hand, Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith have shot the most birdies or better in the last three tournaments.

Find a complete breakdown of the players with the top career scores under par and the most birdies of better heading into the 2023 Masters.

Best Career Score Under Par At The Masters

The 2023 Masters could be one of the final times that golf fans get to see Tiger Woods tee off at Augusta National.

With five Masters’ wins, Woods has had some of his most iconic moments in Georgia. He remains just one victory behind Jack Nicklaus (6) for a share of the all-time lead. Woods leads the field with the best career score under par (-89) at the Masters, followed by Phil Mickelson (-72) and Jordan Speith (-44).

Check out the top-five golfers with the best career score at the Masters heading into Thursday’s action.

Tiger Woods, -89

Phil Mickelson, -72

Jordan Spieth, -44

Rory McIlroy, -32

Dustin Jonhson, -31

Most Birdies or Better at The Masters in the Last Three Years

Woods and Mickelson might have the best career scores heading into Augusta National this year but they haven’t played their best golf at the Masters of late.

In fact, none of the golfers with the best career scores under par made the list of players with the most birdies over the past three tournaments.

Over the last three years, no one has shot more birdies or better than Justin Thomas and Cameron Smith. Both players are tied with 57 birdies or better during that span heading into the 2023 Masters.

Two-time Valero Texas Open winner Corey Conners is next with 54 birdies or better, followed by Cameron Champ (53), Patrick Reed (52), and Scottie Scheffler (52).

Here are the golfers that have shot the most birdies or better in the last three years at the Masters.

Justin Thomas, 57

Cameron Smith, 57

Corey Conners, 54

Cameron Champ, 53

Patrick Reed, 52

Scottie Scheffler, 52

