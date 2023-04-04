The Masters does not officially tee off until Thursday, but there is plenty happening at Augusta National in the days leading up to it.

On Tuesday, Tiger Woods spoke to the media.

He was asked if he thinks this could be his last Masters and the 47-year-old was honest in saying he is not sure.

What Tiger Said

“For some reason, everything kind of came together and I made the cut [in 2022], which was nice. But I don’t know how many more I have in me. Just being able to enjoy my time here and the memories.”

It is not the golf shots that are the issue; it is walking 72 holes of golf in a four-day time span.

He went on to admit that mobility and weather changes are issues with that leg which has a lot of hardware inserted into it as a result of a devastating car crash in 2021.

Tiger seems comfortable with his new normal of playing fewer tournaments, and he enjoys spending time with his son Charlie sharing their love of the game of golf.

It reminds him of the bond he and his father had.

Woods hinted that a future in the PGA Champions Tour for golfers 50 and over is a possibility.

Golf carts are used in the PGA Champions Tour.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me.”@TigerWoods is soaking in every moment at #TheMasters pic.twitter.com/e4W17X7ZDl — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) April 4, 2023

He said:

“I’ve got three more years before I get a little buggy out there and be out there with Fred (Couples). But until then, no buggy.”

Woods begins his 2023 Masters quest at 10:18 AM EDT on Thursday.

Masters Concessions Prices Make Everyone Happy

The Masters concession stand prices have been revealed, and they are astonishingly low.

The 2023 Masters concessions prices are here. For $66, you could buy one of every item. pic.twitter.com/ga8A8LAphg — Front Office Sports (@FOS) April 4, 2023

As Front Office Sports put it, you can buy one of each item on the menu for a total of $66.

To give that more context, there are 25 items on the menu.

This is not the norm at premier sporting events where $66 could barely cover a sandwich, side, and beverage for two people.

It is true that it is not cheap to get to the Masters if lucky enough to get an opportunity to go.

At least it is comforting to know that food and drinks at the course will not break the bank.

