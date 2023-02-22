Golf News and Rumors

Masters 2023: Will Tiger Woods Play Again Before The Majors?

Author image
Gia Nguyen
Linkedin
3 min read
Masters 2023: Will Tiger Woods Play Again Before The Majors?

When Tiger Woods is playing competitive golf, the entire world tunes in and it brings an unrivaled excitement to the sport for both players and fans alike.

Last week, fans got a glimpse of Woods in action for the first time since the Open Championship in July.

The Genesis Invitational marked the first PGA tour appearance outside of a major that Woods has competed in since the Zozo Championship in October 2020.

With a few key tune-up events on the PGA Tour schedule before the majors begin, will fans see Woods in action again before the 2023 Masters?

When Will Tiger Woods Play Next in 2023?

Woods has already addressed that he’s unsure whether he will play competitively before the Masters. He had an encouraging return at the Genesis Invitational, making the cut and finished T45 at the end of Sunday.

Despite recovering from his injuries, Woods was pushing his opponents off the tee and driving further every time. Woods even admitted that his game was fine, just ‘a little rusty’.

Even though he played well, the 15-time major champion still stated that he will only be committing to playing in all four majors after sustaining multiple injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

Last year, Woods was able to compete in three of the four major competitions. This year, he told reporters that his goal is to play in all four majors.

“My goal each and every year from here going forward is to play in all the majors – I am not going to play too much more than that. My body and my leg and my back just won’t allow me to play much more than that anymore. So that was my goal last year and I was able to play three of the four and this year, I can hopefully play all four. That is going to be my schedule going forward because of all of the limitations I have” Woods said.

Tiger Woods’ Projected 2023 PGA Tour Schedule

Even though Woods looks committed to playing at the Majors, fans still might catch him at one more PGA Tour scheduled event.

It was a surprise to see Woods at the Genesis Invitational but it seems like the golf sensation is preparing for the.

After his impressive performance at the Genesis Invitational, there are two potential opportunities to catch Tiger Woods in action.

Golf fans might also be able to catch Tiger in action at the Arnold Palmer Invitation in March or at the PLAYERS Championship, which is one month before the 2023 Masters.

Check out Woods’ projected schedule below.

  • February 16-19: The Genesis Invitational
  • March 9-12: The Players Championship
  • April 6-9: The Masters
  • May 18-21: PGA Championship
  • June 15-18: U.S. Open
  • July 20-23: The Open Championship
Topics  
Golf News and Rumors
Author image
Linkedin

Gia Nguyen

Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Gia Nguyen

Linkedin
Based in Canada, Gia is a contributor to The Sports Daily. She graduated from the University of Windsor with a Bachelor of Science, so she knows the make-up of a winning bet. Gia is also interested in health, wellness, yoga, and more.
View All Posts By Gia Nguyen

Related To Golf News and Rumors

Golf News and Rumors
Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry Top Honda Classic Power Rankings

Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry Top Honda Classic Power Rankings

Author image Gia Nguyen  •  54min
Golf News and Rumors
Masters 2023: Will Tiger Woods Play Again Before The Majors?
Masters 2023: Will Tiger Woods Play Again Before The Majors?
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  58min
Golf News and Rumors
Honda Classic 2023: Tee Times, Field, and Weather Forecast
Honda Classic 2023: Tee Times, Field, and Weather Forecast
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Honda Classic Purse Up 4.8% in 2023, Winner’s Payout Set At $1.512M
Honda Classic Purse Up 4.8% in 2023, Winner’s Payout Set At $1.512M
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  1h
Golf News and Rumors
Honda Classic 2023: Best Longshot Bets Include +6500 Golf Picks
Honda Classic 2023: Best Longshot Bets Include +6500 Pick To Win
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  27min
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Hands Justin Thomas A Tampon During Genesis Invitational Open First Round After Outdriving JT
Author image Paul Kelly  •  Feb 17 2023
Golf News and Rumors
Tiger Woods Birdies Final 3 Holes, Shoots 69 At Genesis Invitational
Tiger Woods Birdies Final 3 Holes, Shoots 69 At Genesis Invitational
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  Feb 17 2023
More News
Arrow to top