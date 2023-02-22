Masters 2023: Will Tiger Woods Play Again Before The Majors?

When Tiger Woods is playing competitive golf, the entire world tunes in and it brings an unrivaled excitement to the sport for both players and fans alike.

Last week, fans got a glimpse of Woods in action for the first time since the Open Championship in July.

The Genesis Invitational marked the first PGA tour appearance outside of a major that Woods has competed in since the Zozo Championship in October 2020.

With a few key tune-up events on the PGA Tour schedule before the majors begin, will fans see Woods in action again before the 2023 Masters?

When Will Tiger Woods Play Next in 2023?

Woods has already addressed that he’s unsure whether he will play competitively before the Masters. He had an encouraging return at the Genesis Invitational, making the cut and finished T45 at the end of Sunday.

Despite recovering from his injuries, Woods was pushing his opponents off the tee and driving further every time. Woods even admitted that his game was fine, just ‘a little rusty’.

Even though he played well, the 15-time major champion still stated that he will only be committing to playing in all four majors after sustaining multiple injuries in a car crash in February 2021.

Last year, Woods was able to compete in three of the four major competitions. This year, he told reporters that his goal is to play in all four majors.

“My goal each and every year from here going forward is to play in all the majors – I am not going to play too much more than that. My body and my leg and my back just won’t allow me to play much more than that anymore. So that was my goal last year and I was able to play three of the four and this year, I can hopefully play all four. That is going to be my schedule going forward because of all of the limitations I have” Woods said.

Tiger Woods’ Projected 2023 PGA Tour Schedule

Even though Woods looks committed to playing at the Majors, fans still might catch him at one more PGA Tour scheduled event.

It was a surprise to see Woods at the Genesis Invitational but it seems like the golf sensation is preparing for the.

After his impressive performance at the Genesis Invitational, there are two potential opportunities to catch Tiger Woods in action.

Golf fans might also be able to catch Tiger in action at the Arnold Palmer Invitation in March or at the PLAYERS Championship, which is one month before the 2023 Masters.

Check out Woods’ projected schedule below.