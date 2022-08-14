NFL News and Rumors

Matt Rhule isn’t concerned about Christian McCaffrey’s injury history

Jon Conahan
Linkedin
Christian McCaffrey RB Carolina Panthers

When Christian McCaffrey is healthy, there’s a legitimate argument to be made that he might be the best running back in all of football. During the 2019 season, he rushed for 1,387 yards and was able to have 15 touchdowns. On top of that, he had 1,005 receiving yards on 116 receptions and also added four touchdowns.

There’s certainly no denying his talent, but unfortunately for the Carolina Panthers, McCaffrey hasn’t been able to stay healthy for the past two seasons and it’s been a major cause for concern.

Christian McCaffrey Injury History

“I’m not spending my time worrying about, ‘hey, will Christian get hurt?'” Rhule said Wednesday, via the Associated Press. “We are thinking about Christian in one way only — and that’s attack.”

NFL.Com had the following to report:

“He plays a high-contact, high-percentage-of-injury position,” Rhule said. “We’re going to put him out there and play him. We want to have all of our best players for as long as possible.”

“I had a couple 300-pound guys fall on my ankle while I was already down,” McCaffrey said. “I would love to know if there is a drill someone has got out there to prevent that from happening, because I would do that every day.”

McCaffrey Needs To Stay Healthy This Season

It could be the final straw for Christian McCaffrey in Carolina if he doesn’t stay healthy this season. Considering the type of money that Carolina is paying him, he needs to find a way to stay on the field. It’s not always his fault that he’s getting injured, but it’s part of the game and part of certain players’ careers. It’s unfortunate because he’s one of the best players that this game has right now.

If he can find a way to stay healthy, Caroline could have a decent team this season. They likely won’t make any sort of noise in terms of making the playoffs or going far if they did, but they can be a respectable team this season, which is what they’re hoping for.

Topics  
News NFL News and Rumors
Linkedin

Jon Conahan

Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Jon Conahan

Linkedin
Jon is a Penn State University graduate that majored in journalism and minored in sports studies. Jon was a member of the D1 baseball team before injuring his shoulder. He's an avid fan of the Milwaukee Bucks and enjoys writing about various different sports.
View All Posts By Jon Conahan

Related To NFL News and Rumors

NFL News and Rumors
Davon Coleman lines up

Denver Broncos vs Dallas Cowboys: Pre-Season Preview, Predictions, And Odds

Mathew Huff  •  18h
NFL News and Rumors
Falcons
Detroit Lions vs Atlanta Falcons: Pre-Season Preview, Predictions and Odds
charlierhodes  •  Aug 12 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Antonio Brown Reveals The Only Regret Of His NFL Career
Antonio Brown Reveals The Only Regret Of His NFL Career
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 11 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL To Cut Down On Roughing The Passer Penalties In 2022
NFL To Cut Down On Roughing The Passer Penalties In 2022
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 11 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Steelers sign Christian Blake, waive Javon McKinley
Steelers sign Christian Blake, waive Javon McKinley
James Foglio  •  Aug 11 2022
NFL News and Rumors
NFL Twitter reacts to Patriots’ RB James White Retirement
NFL Twitter reacts to Patriots’ RB James White Retirement
Gia Nguyen  •  Aug 11 2022
NFL News and Rumors
Watson
Deshaun Watson Set to Feature in Browns’ Pre-Season Opener Despite Imminent Six-Game Suspension
charlierhodes  •  Aug 11 2022
More News