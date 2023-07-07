Medical Issue Forces Cancellation of Jack Della Maddalena vs. Josiah Harrell Bout at UFC 290

The welterweight bout between Jack Della Maddalena and Josiah Harrell, scheduled for UFC 290 on July 8, 2023, has been canceled due to a medical issue with Harrell.

Per his manager Maurice Blanco: Josiah Harrell’s #UFC290 pre-fight brain MRI may have saved his life. He was diagnosed with moyamoya syndrome, a rare disease that results in blocked arteries at the base of the brain. He will undergo a brain procedure soon. https://t.co/vYfG17SJmL — Nolan King (@mma_kings) July 7, 2023

The Cancellation

The cancellation of the Della Maddalena vs. Harrell bout was announced by the UFC on July 7, 2023. According to reports, Harrell was forced to withdraw from the fight due to a medical issue that was discovered during a pre-fight MRI. He was diagnosed with a rare disease called Moyamoya syndrome, which results in blocked arteries at the base of the brain.

Della Maddalena’s Reaction

Jack Della Maddalena, who was looking to build on his impressive UFC debut win in May 2023, expressed disappointment at the cancellation of the fight. In an interview with MMA Fighting, Della Maddalena said, “It’s frustrating, but it’s part of the game. I’m just going to stay ready and wait for the next opportunity”

Josiah Harrell has been released by the UFC

Subsequently, after the horrible news about his diagnosis, Harrell was unfortunately cut by the UFC. It is uncertain at this time if he will be given another chance when he is fully healthy and ready to fight again. It is a major blow to such a young promising fighter’s career but if he didn’t do that pre-fight physical he would have never known and could have potentially died in the octagon.

UFC always takes precautions with their fighters

This isn’t the first time that a fighter was diagnosed with an illness as severe as this right before they were about to fight. Former The Ultimate Fighter contestant Vince Murdock was actually diagnosed with Moyamoya disease which he then had to get brain surgery which was successful. It took him years of rehab and recovery to gain the ability to get back to training and fighting and that is when he was given his opportunity to fight on The Ultimate Fighter.

This is a very sad day for Josiah Harrell but it may give new life thanks to the UFC doctors. We also now do not get to see the fan-friendly Jack Della Maddalena in the octagon this week which is a major blow to this weekend’s UFC 290 PPV event.