The 2023 Memorial Tournament will tee off from Muirfield Village Golf Club on Thursday morning, as the top golfers from around the world compete for a share of an elevated $20 million purse. Find the Memorial Tournament 2023 tee times, field, and weather forecast for all four days at Muirfield Village Golf Club./strong>

The 2023 Memorial Tournament will start on Thursday with tee times beginning at 7 a.m. ET for Round 1 and 2.

The tournament will mark the last elevated before the US Open and most likely the last time fans will get to see this strong of a field ahead of the Los Angeles Country Club.

It’s going to be a perfect weekend for golf with the weather forecast completely clear. The field won’t be facing any difficult weather conditions this weekend. Instead, they will be challenged with a remodeled Jack Nicklaus-designed course, which will test every shot maker’s ability.

Scroll down for more information on the 2023 Memorial Tournament tee times, field, and weather forecast.

Memorial Tournament 2023 Field

The 2023 Memorial Tournament field is loaded as 22 of the world’s top 30 golfers have arrived at Muirfield Village Golf for one of the final elevated events of the year.

With only two events until the U.S. Open, the field will compete on Jack Nicklaus-designed course designed to reward players that can gain shots on approach and around the green.

The field will feature the top five players in the world, including Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Patrick Cantlay, and Xander Schauffele. Both Rahm and Cantlay have a great affinity for Muirifield, finding a lot of success here throughout their careers. Meanwhile, Scheffler is in search of his third win this season and McIlroy is still looking for his first win on U.S soil this year.

Unlike most PGA Tour events, the Memorial Tournament field will be capped at 120 players.

Memorial Tournament 2023 Tee Times

With the Tour settling in on the East Coast, tee times for the 2023 Memorial Tournament will begin bright and early. The field will be playing out of Dublin, Ohio with tee times beginning at 7 a.m. ET.

The first group to tee off on Thursday will be Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, and Robby Shelton on Hole. 1. The schedule will continue with groups teeing off every 5-6 minutes after.

Check out some of the featured groups for Round 1 below.

Memorial Tournament 2023 Featured Groups for Round 1

Not only will the Memorial Tournament feature some of the best golfers in the world but there will be really competitive matchups throughout the first and second rounds at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

There are over nine featured groups with most of the top 100’s competing this weekend. The first featured group in Round 1 includes Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, and Tom Kim, who will tee off at 7:41 a.m. ET on Hole 10.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 1 and when they tee off.

7:41 a.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

7:53 a.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

8:05 a.m. ET: Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

8:17 a.m. ET: Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

8:41 a.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

12:41 p.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

12: 53 p.m. ET: Rory Mcilroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

1:05 p.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

1:29 p.m. ET: Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 1, scroll down below.

Tee Time (ET) Group 7 a.m. Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton 7:05 a.m.* Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson 7:12 a.m. Dylan Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery 7:17 a.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Ben An, Denny McCarthy 7:24 a.m. Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor 7:29 a.m.* Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh 7:36 a.m. Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd 7:41 a.m.* Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim 7:48 a.m. Matt Wallace, Seamus Power, Cam Davis 7:53 a.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland 8 a.m. Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar 8:05 a.m.* Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa 8:12 a.m. Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman 8:17 a.m.* Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler 8:24 a.m. J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Cink 8:29 a.m.* Adam Scott, Zach Johnson, Cameron Young 8:36 a.m. Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley 8:41 a.m.* Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry 8:48 a.m. Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup 8:53 a.m.* Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett 12 p.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens 12:05 p.m.* Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox 12:12 p.m. David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim 12:17 p.m.* David Lingmerth, Alex Noren, Matt NeSmith 12:24 p.m. Adam Long, William McGirt, K.J. Choi 12:29 p.m.* Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry 12:36 p.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen 12:41 p.m.* Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama 12:48 p.m. Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Molinari 12:53 p.m.* Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton 1 p.m. Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka 1:05 p.m.* Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 1:12 p.m. Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker 1:17 p.m.* Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland 1:24 p.m. Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings 1:29 p.m.* Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala 1:36 p.m. Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder 1:41 p.m.* Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower 1:48 p.m. Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Micheluzzi 1:53 p.m.* MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgieter (a)

Memorial Tournament 2023 Featured Groups for Round 2

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

The Memorial Tournament will spoil golf fans to a weekend of competitive golf, thanks to some great pairings and featured groups.

For Round 2, the first featured group of the day includes Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, and Hideki Matsuyama teeing off at 7:41 a.m. ET.

The last featured group includes Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, and Shane Lowry, who will tee off at 1:41 p.m. ET.

Below, we’ll highlight the feature groups to watch in Round 2 and when they tee off.

7:41 a.m. ET: Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama

7:53 a.m. ET: Rory Mcilroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton

8:05 a.m. ET: Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas

8:29 a.m. ET: Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala

12:41 p.m. ET: Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayama, Tom Kim

12: 53 p.m. ET: Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland

1:05 p.m. ET: Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa

1:17 p.m. ET: Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler

1:41 p.m. ET: Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry

For a breakdown of all of the tee times from Round 2, scroll down below.



Tee Times Group 7 a.m. Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Lee Hodges, Sam Stevens 7:05 a.m.* Will Gordon, Eric Cole, Ryan Fox 7:12 a.m. David Lipsky, Ben Griffin, S.H. Kim 7:17 a.m.* David Lingmerth, Alex Noren, Matt NeSmith 7:24 a.m. Adam Long, William McGirt, K.J. Choi 7:29 a.m.* Luke Donald, Stephan Jaeger, Thomas Detry 7:36 a.m. Mackenzie Hughes, Chad Ramey, Joel Dahmen 7:41 a.m.* Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel, Hideki Matsuyama 7:48 a.m. Nico Echavarria, Trey Mullinax, Francesco Mollinari 7:53 a.m.* Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tyrrell Hatton 8 a.m. Chez Reavie, J.T. Poston, Sepp Straka 8:05 a.m.* Matt Fitzpatrick, Xander Schauffele, Justin Thomas 8:12 a.m. Davis Riley, Lucas Herbert, Brandt Snedeker 8:17 a.m.* Adam Svensson, K.H. Lee, Gary Woodland 8:24 a.m. Chris Kirk, Tom Hoge, Scott Stallings 8:29 a.m.* Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley, Sahith Theegala 8:36 a.m. Kevin Streelman, Adam Schenk, Sam Ryder 8:41 a.m.* Andrew Putnam, Alex Smalley, Justin Lower 8:48 a.m. Kazuki Higa, Thriston Lawrence, David Micheluzzi 8:53 a.m.* MJ Daffue, Nicolai Hojgaard, Aldrich Potgieter (a) 12 p.m. Danny Willett, Peter Malnati, Robby Shelton 12:05 p.m.* Beau Hossler, Taylor Pendrith, Davis Thompson 12:12 p.m. Dyland Frittelli, Adam Hadwin, Taylor Montgomery 12:17 p.m.* Patrick Rodgers, Byeong Hun An, Denny McCarthy 12:24 p.m. Troy Merritt, Brandon Wu, Ben Taylor 12:29 p.m.* Keith Mitchell, Joseph Bramlett, Justin Suh 12:36 p.m. Harris English, Garrick Higgo, Brendon Todd 12:41 p.m.* Wyndham Clark, Kurt Kitayam, Tom Kim 12:48 p.m. Matt Lawrence, Seamus Power, Cam Davis 12:53 p.m.* Emiliano Grillo, Scottie Scheffler, Viktor Hovland 1 p.m. Russell Henley, Lanto Griffin, Matt Kuchar 1:05 p.m.* Jason Day, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa 1:12 p.m. Kevin Kisner, Lucas Glover, Brian Harman 1:17 p.m.* Sam Burns, Si Woo Kim, Rickie Fowler 1:24 p.m. J.J. Spaun, Luke List, Stewart Clink 1:29 p.m.* Adam Scott, Zach Jonhson, Cameron Young 1:36 p.m. Jason Dufner, Mark Hubbard, Hayden Buckley 1:41 p.m.* Nick Hardy, Sungjae Im, Shane Lowry 1:48 p.m. Austin Eckroat, Bo Hoag, Chris Gotterup 1:53 p.m.* Aaron Rai, Akshay Bhatia, Sam Bennett

Memorial Tournament 2023 Weather Forecast

Note: * Indicates tee off from Hole No.10

Summer is officially here and there’s going to be perfect golf conditions at the 2023 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club.

The weather had been unpredictable all of May with lots of rain and heavy winds. However, for the Memorial Tournament, there will be clear skies and lots of sun. The weekend is going to be hot with highs peaking at 95°F. There will be some winds but they should be very manageable with gusts reaching only 11 mph in Dublin, Ohio.

Check out the chart for the 2023 Memorial Tournament weather forecast for the entire weekend below.

DAY TEMP (°F) AM WINDS (GUSTS) % AM RAINS PM WINDS (GUSTS) %PM RAINS Thursday 90 / 68 E 3 mph (4 mph) 0% E 7 mph (11 mph) 0% Friday 95 / 66 N 4 mph (7 mph) 0% NE 7 mph (11 mph) 0% Saturday 93 / 72 N 8 mph (12 mph) 10% NE 11 mph (16 mph) 0% Sunday 91 / 72 NE 11 mph (7 mph) 0% E 11 mph (16 mph) 0%

Golf Betting Guides 2023